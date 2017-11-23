Thanksgiving 2017: Celebrities give thanks

Regardless of what’s happened in the past year, this holiday is all about looking around and acknowledging that, no matter what, there are still plenty of reasons to feel thankful. And that goes for celebrities, too.

“Good morning! Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful,” Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote on Twitter bright and early in the morning.

“On this Thanksgiving, I am grateful to all the people who are still talking to me,” Chelsea Handler quipped.

As they take a break from reveling in quality time with loved ones and stuffing their bellies, here’s what more of your favorite stars have shared about the holiday on social media.

Good morning!

Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 23, 2017

Just booked my ticket to Thanksgiving Dinner. 1 meter for every calorie I’m about to consume.

To every single one of you – I’m so grateful. #HappyThanksgiving2017 #Grateful pic.twitter.com/0Ppb13iFEQ — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 23, 2017

On this Thanksgiving, I am grateful to all the people who are still talking to me. 🦃🦃🦃 — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 23, 2017

i am so thankful for YOU. you have given me the chance to celebrate love and life, play music and pay tribute to incredible people on #HARRY every single day. i love entertaining you… THANK YOU! #HappyThanksgiving — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) November 23, 2017

From the Obama family to yours, we wish you a Happy Thanksgiving full of joy and gratitude. pic.twitter.com/xAvSQwjQkz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 23, 2017

#HappyThanksgiving It’s time to share the love and be thankful for each other. pic.twitter.com/9m3tX8c6Iy — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) November 23, 2017

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Enjoy those awkward conversations with your family members whom you haven’t seen since last Thanksgiving. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) November 23, 2017

HAPPY THANKSGIVING, your Country is starting to do really well. Jobs coming back, highest Stock Market EVER, Military getting really strong, we will build the WALL, V.A. taking care of our Vets, great Supreme Court Justice, RECORD CUT IN REGS, lowest unemployment in 17 years….! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2017

On this Thanksgiving we have so much to be thankful for-our family, friends & the privilege to serve our nation. On this day we will pause to offer a prayer of thanks for God’s blessings & for those who defend our freedom at home & abroad. To them & all of you #HappyThanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/pxb4SlaBBB — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) November 23, 2017

Happy Thanksgiving! The President and First Lady wish all Americans a peaceful, happy, and healthy start to this holiday season. https://t.co/xTAvQTG75R pic.twitter.com/yRTgLWyanO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 23, 2017

Have a Happy Thanksgiving, America! 🇺🇸 🦃 pic.twitter.com/mNF7xEy472 — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 23, 2017