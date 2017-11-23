Thanksgiving 2017: Celebrities give thanks

Regardless of what’s happened in the past year, this holiday is all about looking around and acknowledging that, no matter what, there are still plenty of reasons to feel thankful. And that goes for celebrities, too.
“Good morning! Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful Grateful,” Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote on Twitter bright and early in the morning.
“On this Thanksgiving, I am grateful to all the people who are still talking to me,” Chelsea Handler quipped.
As they take a break from reveling in quality time with loved ones and stuffing their bellies, here’s what more of your favorite stars have shared about the holiday on social media.
