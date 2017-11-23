See the first picture of Meghan McCain's romantic Western-themed wedding

Meghan McCain is a married woman.

The daughter of Sen. John McCain tied the knot with conservative pundit Ben Domenech on Tuesday — and PEOPLE has your exclusive first photo from the nuptials, which took place just before sunset at the family lodge in Sedona, Arizona.

The 33-year-old co-host of ABC’s The View — who paired her gown with a white fur stole — was beaming with joy as she and her groom posed alongside her mother Cindy and her father, who wore a boot for a torn Achilles tendon.

The pre-Thanksgiving celebration — for approximately 100 guests including close friends, family and former colleagues who worked on Sen. McCain’s two presidential campaigns in 2000 and 2008 — came just four months after he revealed that he was battling glioblastoma, an aggressive stage 4 brain cancer.

A rep for the bride told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement that Sen. McCain, 81, gave his daughter away before she was married by John Dickerson. Following the ceremony, the couple celebrated with dinner and dancing surrounded by their family and close friends.

Wedding planner Jim Bullock from Events by Showstoppers tells PEOPLE that the theme of the wedding was Western hunting lodge — “very 1920s-looking” — featuring a cigar bar and gambling casino with roulette tables, poker tables and slot machines.

In terms of décor, a taxidermist provided options such as deer and buffalo heads, and McCain’s wedding bouquet was “wild” and “flowery.”

The menu was all wild game — “something you would have if you were in a tented hunting lodge,” Bullock explains— and for the ceremony, they had an arbor made of birch limbs and bleached elk horns at the end of the aisle, positioned near a beautiful creek.

McCain, who “didn’t want a traditional wedding,” chose to walk down the aisle covered with cow hides.

“Meghan is very cool and she just kind of didn’t say no to anything,” Bullock says. “She really went 100 percent with everything.”

McCain and Domenech got engaged at the Mayo Clinic in July, shortly after her father’s diagnosis.

“We got engaged because we decided to sort of celebrate life, and celebrate being alive,” she said on The View earlier this month. “It’s not the most romantic story, but he is my partner.”

And Domenech, a conservative blogger and TV personality who publishes the online magazine, The Federalist, already has his father-in-law’s seal of approval.

“He’s a very fine man,” Sen. McCain said during an October appearance on his daughter’s daytime talk show. “I’m very proud and very happy that they’re so happy together.”