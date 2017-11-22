Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky split after a year together

The mother! of all relationships is over.

Jennifer Lawrence, 27, and director Darren Aronofsky, 48, have split after over a year of dating, PEOPLE confirms.

The two began seeing each other in September shortly after wrapping mother!, and their relationship continued to blossom despite their 22-year age difference. The private couple kept mum about their relationship while promoting the movie a year later and only posed together at the New York premiere of the film.

The Oscar winner was first spotted dining with the Brooklyn native in New York City in August. They then spent time in Los Angeles in October, where they had an intimate dinner with her close friends at the Commissary restaurant at The Line Hotel. In November, they joined forces to encourage college students to get out and vote.

Lawrence was previously linked to British actor Nicholas Hoult and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The director was previously in a nine-year relationship with actress Rachel Weisz (the two have a son, 10-year-old Henry), before they broke up in 2010, and Weisz moved on to marry her Dream House costar Daniel Craig.