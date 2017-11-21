Meghan McCain and conservative pundit Ben Domenech are married

Meghan McCain has said “I do.”

The conservative co-host of ABC’s The View, 33, who is the daughter of Senator John McCain, wed conservative pundit Ben Domenech, 35, just before sunset at the bride’s family ranch in Sedona, Arizona, a rep for McCain tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech were married today at the McCain family lodge in Sedona, Arizona,” a rep for McCain says in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. “The bride’s father, Senator John McCain, gave her away and they were married by John Dickerson. Following the ceremony, McCain and Domenech celebrated with dinner and dancing surrounded by their family and close friends.”

The pre-Thanksgiving celebration — for approximately 100 guests including close friends, family and former colleagues who worked on Senator McCain’s two presidential campaigns in 2000 and 2008 — comes just four months after the senator, 81, revealed that he was battling glioblastoma, an aggressive stage 4 brain cancer.

McCain and Domenech first got engaged at the Mayo Clinic in July, shortly after her father’s diagnosis.

“We got engaged because we decided to sort of celebrate life and celebrate being alive,” she said on The View. “It’s not the most romantic story, but he is my partner.”

And the conservative blogger and TV personality, who publishes the online magazine, The Federalist, already has Senator McCain’s seal of approval.

“He’s a very fine man,” Senator McCain said during an October appearance on his daughter’s daytime talk show. “I’m very proud and very happy that they’re so happy together.”

