Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish welcome son Kenzo

Kevin Hart is back on diaper duty.

The comedian and his wife, model Eniko Parrish, welcomed their first child together, son Kenzo Kash, on Tuesday.

“God is truly amazing….Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am,” Hart tweeted on Tuesday morning. “He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts.”

While Kenzo is the couple’s first child together, their blended family is already full of love. Hart is also a proud dad to son Hendrix, 10, and daughter, Heaven, 12, whom he shares with his ex-wife Torrei Hart.

The Harts tied the knot on August 13, 2016, in a lavish, star-studded wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, where Hendrix served as best man.

Back in May, on Mother’s Day, Parrish and Hart announced they were expecting a son. The 38-year-old actor and his wife threw jungle-themed baby shower in October, where they revealed they would name the baby boy Kenzo.

Parrish, 33, stayed fit until the end of her pregnancy, sharing several videos of her third-trimester workout on Instagram. “At 39 weeks i can honestly say my body still wants to train but I’m going to take it easy and walk it out during these last few days until labor,” the then-mom-to-be captioned the footage.

"I'm so proud of myself not only for getting through my pregnancy workouts but remaining strong mentally and physically for the sake of baby boy and our health!" she added.

“I’m so proud of myself not only for getting through my pregnancy workouts but remaining strong mentally and physically for the sake of baby boy and our health!” she added.

The couple celebrated the pending birth of their baby boy with a Lion King-themed shower in October, where even the dogs dressed up with fluffy manes and posed for pictures.

Surrounded by family and friends, including rapper Ludacris, Hart and Parrish revealed they had chosen the name Kenzo for their son.

