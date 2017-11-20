Ava DuVernay, Sterling K. Brown among nominees for 2017 NAACP Image Awards

The nominees for the 49th annual NAACP Image Awards were announced on Monday.

Netflix dominates the television competition with 23 nominations, while OWN boasts 17 nods thanks to series like Queen Sugar, Greenleaf, and more.

The NAACP Image Awards celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the entertainment industry and honors individuals promoting social justice and activism through their art. The two-hour awards special will be hosted by nominee Anthony Anderson on Monday, Jan. 15, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The festivities will air live on TV One.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Entertainer of the Year

Ava DuVernay

Bruno Mars

Chadwick Boseman

Chance the Rapper

Issa Rae

JAY-Z

TELEVISION

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Ballers” (HBO)

“black-ish” (ABC)

“Dear White People” (Netflix)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC)

Aziz Ansari – “Master of None” (Netflix)

Dwayne Johnson – “Ballers” (HBO)

Keegan-Michael Key – “Friends from College” (Netflix)

RonReaco Lee – “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Danielle Brooks – “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)

Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

Loretta Devine – “The Carmichael Show” (NBC)

Niecy Nash – “Claws” (TNT)

Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish ” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ernie Hudson – “Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)

Jay Ellis – “Insecure” (HBO)

John David Washington – “Ballers” (HBO)

Omar Miller – “Ballers” (HBO)

Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Leslie Jones – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)

Tichina Arnold – “Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)

Uzo Aduba – “Orange is the New Black” (Netflix)

Yvonne Orji – “Insecure” (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Greenleaf” (OWN)

“Power” (Starz)

“Queen Sugar” (OWN)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Underground” (WGN America)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Kofi Siriboe – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Mike Colter – “Marvel’s The Defenders” (Netflix)

Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us ” (NBC)

Terrence Howard – “Empire” (FOX)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Jurnee Smollett-Bell – “Underground” (WGN America)

Kerry Washington – “Scandal” (ABC)

Rutina Wesley – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Taraji P. Henson – “Empire” (FOX)

Viola Davis – “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Bryshere Gray – “Empire” (FOX)

Dondre Whitfield – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Joe Morton – “Scandal” (ABC)

Jussie Smollett – “Empire” (FOX)

Trai Byers – “Empire” (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN)

Naturi Naughton – “Power” (Starz)

Samira Wiley – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Tina Lifford – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited – Series or Dramatic Special

“Flint” (Lifetime)

“Shots Fired” (FOX)

“The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” (HBO)

“The New Edition Story” (BET)

“When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story” (TV One)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Bryshere Grey – “The New Edition Story” (BET)

Idris Elba – “Guerrilla” (Showtime)

Laurence Fishburne – “Madiba” (BET)

Mack Wilds – “Shots Fired” (FOX)

Woody McClain – “The New Edition Story” (BET)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Jill Scott – “Flint” (Lifetime)

Oprah Winfrey – “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” (HBO)

Queen Latifah – “Flint” (Lifetime)

Regina King – “American Crime” (ABC)

Sanaa Lathan – “Shots Fired” (FOX)

Outstanding News/ Information – (Series or Special)

“News One Now” (TV One)

“Oprah’s Master Class” (OWN)

“The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman” (National Geographic)

“Through the Fire: The Legacy of Barack Obama” (BET)

“Unsung” (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Super Soul Sunday” (OWN)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“The Real” (Syndicated)

“The View” (ABC)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN)

“Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” (VH1)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“The Manns” (TV One)

“United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

Outstanding Variety or Game Show – (Series or Special)

“Black Girls Rock! 2017” (BET)

“Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas” (Netflix)

“Def Comedy Jam 25” (Netflix)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Spike)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior)

“Free Rein” (Netflix)

“Nella the Princess Knight” (Nickelodeon)

“Project Mc²” (Netflix)

“Raven’s Home” (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

Caleb McLaughlin – “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Ethan Hutchison – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Lonnie Chavis – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)

Michael Rainey – “Power” (Starz)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Fredricka Whitfield – “Fredricka Whitfield” (CNN)

Morgan Freeman – “The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman” (National Geographic)

Neil deGrasse Tyson – “StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson” (National Geographic)

Roland Martin – “News One Now” (TV One)

Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Alfonso Ribeiro – “America’s Funniest Home Video” (ABC)

Iyanla Vanzant – “Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN)

Michael Smith and Jemele Hill – “SC6 with Michael and Jemele” (ESPN)

LL Cool J – “Lip Sync Battle” (Spike)

W. Kamau Bell – “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

“Birth of a Movement” (PBS)

“Black Love” (OWN)

“The 44th President: In His Own Words” (History)

“The Defiant Ones” (HBO)

“What the Health” (AUM Films and Media + First Spark Media)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anton Cropper – “black-ish” – Juneteenth (ABC)

Barry Jenkins – “Dear White People” – Chapter 5 (Netflix)

Justin Simien – “Dear White People” – Chapter 1 (Netflix)

Spike Lee – “She’s Gotta Have It” – #NolasChoice (Netflix)

Ken Whittingham – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” – Kimmy Bites an Onion! (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series

Carl Franklin – “13 Reasons Why” – Tape 5, Side B (Netflix)

Ernest R. Dickerson – “The Deuce” – Show and Prove (HBO)

Gina Prince-Bythewood – “Shots Fired” – Hour One: Pilot (FOX)

Jeffrey Byrd – “Switched at Birth” – Occupy Truth (Freeform)

Jonathan Demme – “Shots Fired” Hour Six: The Fire This Time (FOX)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Allen Hughes – “The Defiant Ones” (HBO)

Chris Robinson – “The New Edition Story” – Night 1 (BET)

Codie Elaine Oliver – “Black Love” (OWN)

Kevin Hooks – “Madiba ” – Night 2 (BET)

Mark Ford – “Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.” (A&E)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Aziz Ansari – “Master of None” – Thanksgiving (Netflix)

Janine Barrois – “Claws” – Batsh*t (TNT)

Justin Simien – “Dear White People” – Chapter 1 (Netflix)

Issa Rae – “Insecure” – Hella Great (HBO)

Issa Rae – “Insecure” – Hella Perspective (HBO)

Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series

Anthony Sparks – “Queen Sugar” – What Do I Care for Morning (OWN)

Ava DuVernay – “Queen Sugar” – Dream Variations (OWN)

Erica Anderson – “Greenleaf” – The Bear (OWN)

Gina Prince-Bythewood – “Shots Fired” – Hour One: Pilot (FOX)

Vera Herbert – “This Is Us” – Still Here (NBC)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Abdul Williams – “The New Edition Story” – Night Two (BET)

Alison McDonald – “An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life” (Amazon)

Cas Sigers-Beedles – “When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story” (TV One)

May Chan – “An American Girl Story – Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance” (Amazon)

Peter Landesman, Alexander Woo, George C. Wolfe – “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” (HBO)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

David Oyelowo – “The Lion Guard” (Disney Junior)

Kerry Washington – “Cars 3” (Disney/Pixar)

Loretta Devine – “Doc McStuffins” (Disney Channel)

Tiffany Haddish – “Legends of Chamberlain Heights” (Comedy Central)

Yvette Nicole Brown – “Elena of Avalor” (Disney Junior)

MUSIC

Outstanding New Artist

Demetria McKinney – “Officially Yours” (eOne Music)

Kevin Ross – “The Awakening” (Motown/Capitol Records)

Khalid – “American Teen” (RCA Records/Right Hand Music Group)

SZA – “Ctrl” (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Vic Mensa – “The Autobiography” (Roc Nation/Capitol Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

Brian McKnight – “Genesis” (SoNo Recording Group)

Bruno Mars – “Versace On the Floor” (Atlantic Records)

Charlie Wilson – “In It to Win It” (RCA Records/P Music Group)

JAY-Z – “4:44” (Roc Nation)

Kendrick Lamar – “DAMN.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Outstanding Female Artist

Andra Day – “Stand Up For Something” (Warner Bros. Records)

Beyoncé – “Die With You” (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Ledisi – “Let Love Rule” (Verve Label Group)

Mary J. Blige – “Strength of a Woman” (Capitol Records)

SZA – “Ctrl” (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

Andra Day feat. Common – “Stand Up For Something” (Warner Bros. Records)

Charlie Wilson feat. T.I. – “I’m Blessed” (RCA Records/P Music Group)

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna – “LOYALTY.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Mary J. Blige feat. Kanye West – “Love Yourself” (Capitol Records)

SZA feat. Travis Scott – “Love Galore” (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding Jazz Album

“Boundless” – Damien Escobar (Phoenix Lane Entertainment)

“Dreams and Daggers” – Cécile McLorin Salvant (Mack Avenue Records)

“Petite Afrique” – Somi (Sony Music/OKeh)

“Poetry In Motion” – Najee (Shanachie Entertainment)

“So It Is” – Preservation Hall Jazz Band (Legacy Recordings)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary)

“Close” – Marvin Sapp (Verity Records)

“Crossover Live From Music City” – Travis Greene (RCA Inspiration)

“Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2” – Greenleaf Soundtrack (RCA Inspiration)

“Heart. Passion. Pursuit.” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Motown Gospel)

“Let Them Fall In Love” – CeCe Winans (Puresprings Gospel)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“4:44” – JAY-Z (Roc Nation)

“Gods” – Maxwell (Columbia Records)

“High” – Ledisi (Verve Label Group)

“Strength of A Woman” – Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Song – Traditional

“High” – Ledisi (Verve Label Group)

“Honest” – MAJOR. (BOE/Empire)

“Surefire (Piano Version)” – John Legend (Columbia Records)

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

“U + Me” – Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

“Gonna Be Alright” – Mali Music (RCA Records/ByStorm Entertainment)

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

“Insecure” – Jazmine Sullivan X Bryson Tiller (RCA Records)

“Love Galore” – SZA feat. Travis Scott (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

“The Story of O.J.” – JAY-Z (Roc Nation)

Outstanding Album

“4:44” – JAY-Z (Roc Nation)

“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

“Genesis” – Brian McKnight (SoNo Recording Group)

“In It To Win It” – Charlie Wilson (RCA Records/P Music Group)

“Strength of A Woman” – Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)

BOOKS

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“Little Fires Everywhere” – Celeste Ng (Penguin Random House)

“No One Is Coming to Save Us” – Stephanie Powell Watts (HarperCollins Publishers)

“Sing, Unburied, Sing” – Jesmyn Ward (Simon and Schuster)

“The Annotated African American Folktales” – Henry Louis Gates Jr. (Author), Maria Tatar (Author) (Liveright Publishing Corporation)

“The Wide Circumference of Love” – Marita Golden (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.)

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

“Black Detroit – A People’s History of Self-Determination” – Herb Boyd (HarperCollins Publishers)

“Chokehold: Policing Black Men” – Paul Butler (The New Press)

“Defining Moments in Black History: Reading Between the Lies” – Dick Gregory (HarperCollins Publishers)

“The President’s Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African Americans Who Have Fed Our First Families, from the Washingtons to the Obamas” – Adrian Miller (University of North Carolina Press)

“We Were Eight Years In Power: An American Tragedy” – Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“A Beautiful Ghetto” – Devin Allen (Haymarket Books)

“Chasing Spaces: An Astronaut’s Story of Grit, Grace & Second Chances” – Leland Melvin (HarperCollins Publishers)

“No One Is Coming to Save Us” – Stephanie Powell Watts (HarperCollins Publishers)

“Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat” – Patricia Williams (Author) Jeannine Amber (With) (HarperCollins Publishers)

“We’re Going to Need More Wine” – Gabrielle Union (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography / Autobiography

“Ali: A Life” – Jonathan Eig (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

“Becoming Ms. Burton – From Prison to Recovery to Leading the Fight for Incarcerated Women” – Susan Burton (Author), Cari Lynn (Author), Michelle Alexander (Foreword By) (The New Press)

“Chester B. Himes” – Lawrence P. Jackson (W. W. Norton & Company)

“Obama: The Call of History” – Peter Baker (New York Times/Callaway)

“We’re Going to Need More Wine” – Gabrielle Union (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Ballerina Body: Dancing and Eating Your Way to a Leaner, Stronger, and More Graceful You” – Misty Copeland (Grand Central Publishing)

“Exponential Living – Stop Spending 100% of Your Time on 10% of Who You Are” – Sheri Riley (Author), Usher (Foreword By) (Penguin Random House)

“Kristen Kish Cooking” – Kristen Kish (Author), Meredith Erickson (With) (Clarkson Potter)

“Notoriously Dapper – How to Be A Modern Gentleman with Manners, Style and Body Confidence” – Kelvin Davis (Mango Media Inc.)

“The Awakened Woman: Remembering & Reigniting Our Sacred Dreams” – Dr. Tererai Trent (Author), Oprah Winfrey (Foreword By) (Simon and Schuster)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“Incendiary Art: Poems” – Patricia Smith (TriQuarterly Books/Northwestern University Press)

“My Mother Was a Freedom Fighter” – Aja Monet (Haymarket Books)

“Silencer” – Marcus Wicker (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

“The Drowning Boy’s Guide to Water” – Cameron Barnett (Autumn House Press)

“Wild Beauty: New and Selected Poems” – Ntozake Shange (Simon and Schuster)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“Becoming Kareem: Growing Up On and Off the Court” – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Author), Raymond Obstfeld (With) (Hachette Book Group)

“Before She Was Harriet” – Lesa Cline-Ransome (Author), James E. Ransome (Illustrator) (Holiday House)

“Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History” – Vashti Harrison (Hachette Book Group)

“Take a Picture of Me, James VanDerZee!” – Andrea J. Loney (Author), Keith Mallett (Illustrator) (Lee & Low Books)

“The Youngest Marcher: The Story of Audrey Faye Hendricks, A Young Civil Rights Activist” – Cynthia Levinson (Author), Vanessa Brantley-Newton (Illustrator) (S&S Children’s Publishing)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth / Teens

“Allegedly” – Tiffany D. Jackson (HarperCollins Publishers)

“Clayton Byrd Goes Underground” – Rita Williams-Garcia (Author), Frank Morrison (Illustrator) (Amistad/HarperCollins Publishers)

“Long Way Down” – Jason Reynolds (S&S Children’s Publishing)

“Solo” – Kwame Alexander (Author), Mary Rand Hess (With) (Blink)

“The Hate U Give” – Angie Thomas (HarperCollins Publishers)

MOVIES

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Detroit” (Annapurna Pictures)

“Get Out” (Universal Pictures)

“Girls Trip” (Universal Pictures)

“Marshall” (Open Road Films)

“Roman J. Israel, Esq.” (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Algee Smith – “Detroit” (Annapurna Pictures)

Chadwick Boseman – “Marshall” (Open Road Films)

Daniel Kaluuya – “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)

Denzel Washington – “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” (Columbia Pictures)

Idris Elba – “The Mountain Between Us” (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Amandla Stenberg – “Everything, Everything” (Warner Bros. Pictures / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)

Danai Gurira – “All Eyez on Me” (Summit Entertainment)

Halle Berry – “Kidnap” (Aviron Pictures)

Natalie Paul – “Crown Heights” (Amazon Studios)

Octavia Spencer – “Gifted” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Idris Elba – “THOR: Ragnarok” (Marvel Studios)

Laurence Fishburne – “Last Flag Flying” (Amazon Studios)

Lil Rel Howery – “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)

Nnamdi Asomugha – “Crown Heights” (Amazon Studios)

Sterling K. Brown – “Marshall” (Open Road Films)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Audra McDonald – “Beauty and the Beast” (Walt Disney Studio Motion Pictures)

Keesha Sharp – “Marshall” (Open Road Films)

Regina Hall – “Girls Trip” (Universal Pictures)

Tessa Thompson – “THOR: Ragnarok” (Marvel Studios)

Tiffany Haddish – “Girls Trip” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Detroit” (Annapurna Pictures)

“Last Flag Flying” (Amazon Studios)

“Mudbound” (Netflix)

“Professor Marston and the Wonder Women” (Annapurna Pictures)

“Wind River” (Acacia Filmed Entertainment)

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

“I Called Him Morgan” (Submarine Deluxe/Filmrise)

“STEP” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

“Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities” (Firelight Films)

“The Rape of Recy Taylor” (Augusta Films)

“Whose Streets?” (Magnolia Pictures)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Dee Rees, Virgil Williams – “Mudbound” (Netflix)

Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani – “The Big Sick” (Amazon Studios)

Jordan Peele – “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)

Kenya Barris, Tracy Oliver – “Girls Trip” (Universal Pictures)

Mark Boal – “Detroit” (Annapurna Pictures)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Dee Rees – “Mudbound” (Netflix)

Jordan Peele – “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)

Malcolm D. Lee – “Girls Trip” (Universal Pictures)

Reginald Hudlin – “Marshall” (Open Road Films)

Stella Meghie – “Everything, Everything” (Warner Bros. Pictures / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)