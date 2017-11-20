Terry Crews slams Russell Simmons after producer is accused of sexual misconduct

Terry Crews has slammed Russell Simmons after the producer was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage model in 1991 while director Brett Ratner allegedly watched.

On Sunday, Crews, 49, shared a screenshot of an email he allegedly received from Simmons about the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor’s claims that he was sexually assaulted by agent Adam Venit.

In the message, Simmons allegedly urged Crews to “give the agent a pass [and] ask that he be reinstated.”

“Message Russell Simmons sent to me regarding my sexual assault case against Adam Venit of @WME,” Crews wrote alongside the image before adding: “Dear @UncleRUSH — NO ONE GETS A PASS.”

Message Russell Simmons sent to me regarding my sexual assault case against Adam Venit of @WME: Dear @UncleRUSH——

NO ONE GETS A PASS pic.twitter.com/DmEvqWVxkc — terrycrews (@terrycrews) November 19, 2017

Crews’ comments come just after the Los Angeles Times published a report in which a woman named Keri Claussen Khalighi claimed Simmons and Ratner sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old.

Khalighi — who was an aspiring model at the time — told the L.A. Times that one night in 1991, the men took her out to dinner and then afterwards back to Simmons’ apartment. She said she thought they were going to watch a music video the two men had made.

However, when she got inside, Khalighi claimed that Simmons began making aggressive sexual advances towards her and taking off her clothes.

“I looked over at Brett and said ‘Help me’ and I’ll never forget the look on his face,” she said. “In that moment, the realization fell on me that they were in it together.”

Khalighi also alleged that Simmons tried to force her to have intercourse with him, and after she protested, he coerced her to perform oral sex while Ratner “just sat there and watched.”

Afterwards, Khalighi claimed she took a shower and Simmons allegedly briefly penetrated her without her consent.

In a statement to the L.A. Times, Simmons claimed that everything that happened between him and Khalighi “occurred with her full consent and participation.” Ratner’s attorney Martin Singer told the L.A. Times that his client had “no recollection” of Khalighi asking for help or witnessing her “protest” any sexual encounter. Singer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Simmons also posted a lengthy statement on Facebook in response to the article saying, “I know Keri Claussen Khalighi and remember the weekend in 1991 that she has referenced. Everything that happened between us 26 years ago was completely consensual and with Keri’s full participation.”

In the Def Jam mogul’s Facebook statement he also referenced additional allegations made in the L.A. Times story. A woman told the L.A. Times in 1994 that while she was working in a hotel where Simmons and Ratner were staying, Simmons allegedly called her at the front desk and said he wanted to perform oral sex on her while Ratner held her down.

“I honestly do not recall my telephone conversation with a hotel front desk clerk from over a quarter-century ago,” Simmons wrote on Facebook.

Earlier this month, Variety also reported that Simmons and Ratner had been investigated for sexual battery in 2001, although charges were never filed due to insufficient evidence.

Ratner, 48, had been accused of multiple cases of sexual misconduct or harassment — including by actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge — in an article also published by the L.A. Times.

In a statement to the outlet, Ratner’s attorney Martin Singer vehemently disputed the specific allegations made against Ratner and said “no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment. Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”

Ellen Page has also spoken out against Ratner, saying that he allegedly outed her as gay when she was 18 during a meet and greet for X-Men: The Last Stand.

Since news of the allegations, Warner Bros. and Ratner have severed ties.

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.