Serena Williams' wedding dress photos are here! Get all the details

Serena Williams‘ bridal style was a total Grand Slam.

The tennis champion, 36, married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 34, in a fairy tale dress that showed her love of fashion — and surely made close friend Anna Wintour very proud.

Williams shared all the details and photos of her breathtaking Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen princess gown exclusively with Vogue.

Bob Metelus and Erica Rodriguez//Vogue Magazine

“I flew to London to meet with Sarah and ended up falling in love with the ball gown silhouette, which is completely the opposite of what I ever thought I would choose for myself,” the bride said of her wedding look that also featured a cape.

Bob Metelus and Erica Rodriguez//Vogue Magazine

“I loved the idea of doing a really spectacular ball gown, and it has turned out to be such an incredibly special piece,” she said.

The British designer also designed Kate Middleton‘s dress and is a go-to for Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour’s daughter Bee Shaffer at all the Met Galas.

In addition to her strapless, belted gown, Williams sparkled thanks to jewelry by XIV Karats, worth $3.5 million in total.

Meanwhile, her groom wore an Armani suit.

Bob Metelus and Erica Rodriguez//Vogue Magazine

Before Williams walked down the aisle, her bridesmaids all wore custom Galia Lahav dresses.

“She talked to all of us and just kind of let us have creative control as to what dress fit our personality. And then she approved it, of course!” Serena’s best friend, Val Vogt, told Vogue.

The new parents to daughter Alexis Ohanian Jr. wed in an intimate ceremony in New Orleans, Louisiana, in front of guests including Kris Jenner, Beyoncé, JAY-Z, LaLa Anthony and Prince Harry’s girlfriend and actress Meghan Markle.

And Williams changed into a second wedding look for the reception! The star looked gorgeous in a white strapless Versace dress that featured lace and feathers throughout the bodice.

“They worked nonstop to make sure the tiniest details were perfectly taken care of, for a total of 1,500 hours,” designer Donatella Versace told Vogue about the reception dress.

The couple began dating in 2015, revealed their engagement in December 2016, and exchanged vows less than three months after the birth of their first child together, who was born on September 1st.

Williams’ wedding dress was no doubt a design she’s been dreaming about for a long time. In September 2016, the champion athlete launched her third Signature Statement collection for HSN, and told PEOPLE that her passion for clothing is something that sparked during her childhood.

“I’ve been sewing my whole life. My mom taught me when I was young,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “I used to make clothes for my dolls. Then, when I finished high school, I went to fashion school.”

Bob Metelus and Erica Rodriguez//Vogue Magazine

Williams attended the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale like her older sister Venus, 36, and the sisters continue to help each other with their designs.

“[Venus] is always looking at my sketches and is like, ‘I like that so much!’ and actually, I’m always at her office hanging out,” she said. “They’re always designing, and I’m like, ‘oh, I like that fabric better!’ We’re not competitive, it’s fun.”

Wiliams even revealed to PEOPLE she has hopes to launch a wedding dress collection one day.

“My dream is to do evening-wear and wedding dresses,” Williams said in 2016. “In school, I realized how much work that was, so at the end of school, I just got really smart and was like, evening wear is so intricate, and I love things that an everyday woman can wear and still feel good and look good, so I started [there]. But there’s still that evening-wear dream, you know?”