Just like Rebecca Bloomwood in Confessions of a Shopaholic, we admit to overindulging in retail therapy from time to time. Fortunately, with the bevy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales occurring over Thanksgiving, our bank accounts won’t be depleted quite so much over the next week.

Below, here are five sales we’re looking forward to — in stores and online — and EW’s top pick from each.

Amazon

The e-retailer is running Black Friday Deals Week from Nov. 17 through 24; and Cyber Monday Deals Week from Nov. 25 – Dec. 2. Check back each day for different deals.

EW’s Pick for Nov. 17: Save on select DC Blu-ray collections

Target

Target’s Doorbuster deals begin at 6PM Thursday. Check out what’s on sale here.

EW’s Pick for Nov. 23: Singing Machine Hi-Definition Digital Karaoke System, $50 (usually $80)

Barnes and Noble

Deals include: 30% off all print magazines, 50% off special gift books, 50% off the best cookbooks, and 50% off DVDs and Blu-Ray. The 7-inch NOOK tablet will be on sale for $40.

EW’s Pick for Nov. 23: Wonder Woman DVD, $10 (usually $20)

Wal-Mart

Many of Wal-Mart’s deals are already live and can be found here; others will kick off at 6PM on Thursday.

EW’s Picks: Samsung 55-inch Smart LED TV, $448 (usually $1,200)

Friends: The Complete Series on DVD, $80 (usually $183)

JC Penney

The department store’s deals start online Nov. 19; while other in-store and online promotions run from Nov. 23 to 24.

EW’s Pick: Yoda Pillow Buddy, $20 (usually $60)