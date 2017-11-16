Sylvester Stallone denies report of sexual assault against teenager

Sylvester Stallone has denied a decades-old police report reportedly filed by 16-year-old girl who claimed the actor and his bodyguard sexually assaulted her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 1986.

“This is a ridiculous, categorically false story,” the star’s spokeswoman, Michelle Bega, told PEOPLE in a statement. “No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by any authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

The alleged victim reportedly told police at the time that the then-40-year-old star “intimidated” her into having sex with him and his bodyguard Michael De Luca while he was in town filming Over the Top, according to the Daily Mail.

The 16-year-old claimed she had sex with Stallone, who allegedly encouraged De Luca to join them, the website reports. The alleged victim reportedly told police she was “very uncomfortable” but felt that she had “no choice.”

De Luca reportedly forced the teenager to perform oral sex and vaginal sex with him, while Stallone forced her to perform oral sex on him, according to the Daily Mail. The website also reports that retired Las Vegas metro police department detective sergeant John Samolovitch, who was allegedly in charge of the sexual assault unit at the time, confirmed the police report.

After the alleged incident, the teenager reportedly told police Stallone threatened her not to tell anyone because both men were married, saying that “they would have to beat her head in” before laughing with De Luca.

The teenager reportedly said she did not pursue charges because she was “humiliated and ashamed,” as well as “scared,” according to the police report obtained by the Daily Mail.

De Luca was later killed during a police traffic stop in 2013. He was 53.