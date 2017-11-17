Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale welcome second child

Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne‘s new addition has arrived.

The actress has given birth to the couple’s second child together, a source tells PEOPLE.

Further details — including the baby’s sex and name — are currently unavailable, and a rep for the pair had no comment on the news.

Cannavale, 47, and Byrne, 38, also share 21-month-old son Rocco Robin, whom they welcomed in February 2016. Cannavale is also dad to 22-year-old actor son Jake from a previous relationship.

In the country with my boy #therock A post shared by Bobby (@bobby_cannavale) on Oct 15, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

Santorini A post shared by Bobby (@bobby_cannavale) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

The Bridesmaids star confirmed her pregnancy news in an August interview with Australia’s Jones magazine, revealing that she was “a little tired but feeling good” in general.

“Everyone was very sweet on set today, and you always get a little bit more attention when you’re pregnant, which is fabulous,” she said, referring to a shoot she participated in with her brother, photographer George Byrne.

Added Cannavale on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert of the little one on the way, “We’re just really, really over the moon. We’re in bliss right now.”

I hired a new business manager this week. He's good with numbers. #therock A post shared by Bobby (@bobby_cannavale) on Jul 8, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Byrne and the Master of None star have been dating since 2012 and co-starred in Spy, Annie, and Adult Beginners. Rumors of a possible engagement swirled last fall after Byrne was photographed wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger.

And although they are known to keep their personal lives private, the Australian actress did divulge during the 2016 Met Gala three months after giving birth to Rocco that she hadn’t left her apartment since.

“It takes an hour and 45 minutes to get out of the house with a baby, and by the time I’m ready, I’m exhausted,” she admitted at the time. “I have a new appreciation for motherhood having just become a parent. Really, I’ve turned around a lot. I’m tired, but even so, all of it’s great. But you definitely go into a cocoon.”