Meghan McCain made it clear on Tuesday that she will not follow party lines when it comes to supporting Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexual assault or misconduct by five women.

“Those of you who have the audacity to demand i defend Roy Moore for the sake of his senate seat – your soul may be for sale, but mine is not,” tweeted McCain, the daughter of Arizona Sen. John McCain and a co-host on The View talk show.

McCain’s comments were met with approval from many Republican and Democratic Twitter users, including one who applauded her for “putting country over party.” ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd also praised McCain’s tweet, writing: “It is time we all put country and morality over party.”

Agree with my friend Meghan. It is time we all put country and morality over party. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 14, 2017

McCain’s comments come several days after The Washington Post reported on sexual misconduct allegations against Moore, including from one woman who said he initiated sexual contact with her when she was 14 and he was 32. The Post also interviewed three other women who alleged that Moore pursued them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 and he was in his early 30s.

On Monday, a fifth woman, Beverly Young Nelson, came forward to allege that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16.

Moore has denied the allegations against him.

“These allegations are completely false and misleading,” he said during an appearing on Sean Hannity’s radio show last week. He later said “it would have been out of my customary behavior” to date women that young when he was in his thirties.

Moore is facing overwhelming calls from fellow Republicans to drop out of the Senate race following the allegations.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he “believes the women” who have accused Moore of wrongdoing and said Moore should step aside.

Alabamians will not be fooled by this #InsideHitJob. Mitch McConnell's days as Majority Leader are coming to an end very soon. The fight has just begun. https://t.co/unVysRKDKz — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 14, 2017

Moore continues to resist those calls and tweeted Tuesday afternoon: “Alabamians will not be fooled by this #InsideHitJob. Mitch McConnell’s days as Majority Leader are coming to an end very soon. The fight has just begun.”