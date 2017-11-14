Celebrities praise Australia for voting in favor of same-sex marriage

Australia has officially said ‘yes’ to marriage equality.

On Tuesday, a majority of Australians voted in favor of same-sex marriage, with 61.6 percent of the 12.7 million participants voting yes. The result of the non-binding survey paves the way for Parliament to legally recognize the union of same-sex couples.

Celebrities from all over the world celebrated the news on social media, with Ellen DeGeneres, James Corden, Sia, Zach Braff, and Debra Messing among those weighing in.

“Yes!!!!! Congrats Australia! Every step taken is one closer to World Peace! Love love love you! Proud to be Australian by association lol,” tweeted Miley Cyrus, fiancée to Australian native Liam Hemsworth.

See more reactions below.

Yes!!!!! Congrats Australia! Every step taken is one closer to World Peace! Love love love you! Proud to be Australian by association lol ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1zO5kSjMS7 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 14, 2017

the Australian people have spoken loud and clear. #LoveIsLove 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/FMQ1tDc9yY — sia (@Sia) November 14, 2017

#Australia … 🙌🏻 #MarriageEquality 💗 Love is love, always was love, always will be love. — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) November 14, 2017

It’s a #YES to marriage equality in #Australia by 61.6% ❤️🧡💛💚💙 — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) November 14, 2017

Good work Australia! Good work indeed x — James Corden (@JKCorden) November 14, 2017

So excited to be in Australia today! I’m celebrating with you all! Congrats to all the beautiful LGBTQ aussies! 🌈 #MarriageEquaility — Colleen Ballinger🎗 (@ColleenB123) November 14, 2017

YES AUSTRALIA! WELL DONE #SSM! — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) November 14, 2017

missing Australia more than ever right now. you did good. #MarriageEquality ❤️ — michael clifford (?) (@Michael5SOS) November 14, 2017

Australia, you have officially earned the right to no longer be called "The Florida of the World." Congrats, mates!! 🐨🌈 #MarriageEquality — Zeke Smith (@zekerchief) November 14, 2017