Celebrities praise Australia for voting in favor of same-sex marriage

Australia has officially said ‘yes’ to marriage equality.
On Tuesday, a majority of Australians voted in favor of same-sex marriage, with 61.6 percent of the 12.7 million participants voting yes. The result of the non-binding survey paves the way for Parliament to legally recognize the union of same-sex couples.
Celebrities from all over the world celebrated the news on social media, with Ellen DeGeneres, James Corden, Sia, Zach Braff, and Debra Messing among those weighing in.
“Yes!!!!! Congrats Australia! Every step taken is one closer to World Peace! Love love love you! Proud to be Australian by association lol,” tweeted Miley Cyrus, fiancée to Australian native Liam Hemsworth.
See more reactions below.
Comments