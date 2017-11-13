MeAt14: Alyssa Milano and more women post childhood photos to protest Roy Moore

#MeAt14 I worshipped my brother. I loved my dog, Pucci. I loved OMD. I had Big hair. I was happy. I was innocent. Please share your #MeAt14. pic.twitter.com/ccPyVHgcVS — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 12, 2017

Actresses, journalists, and everyday American women are using the hashtag #MeAt14 to take aim at Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore amid allegations that he initiated sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.

The women, including big names like Alyssa Milano, Katie Couric, and Gretchen Carlson, have used the hashtag to share photos of themselves at age 14 in an effort to raise awareness about the age of consent and underscore how a 14-year-old child is not equipped to consent to sex with adults.

The social media campaign comes four days after The Washington Post first reported on sexual misconduct allegations against Moore, including from three other women who say he pursued them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 and he was in his early 30s.

On Monday, a fifth woman, Beverly Young Nelson, came forward to allege that when she was 16, Moore groped her against her will and when she resisted, “began squeezing my neck and attempting to force my head into his crotch.” Shortly before Nelson’s press conference alongside attorney Gloria Allred, Moore released a statement doubling down on his initial denial of the allegations. In the statement, Moore’s campaign described Allred as “a sensationalist leading a witch hunt,” and again denied “any sexual misconduct with anyone” by Moore.

I was eating a lot of chocolate chip cookie dough and learning to do the “hustle” and not worrying about a 32 year old man trying to hustle me. #MeAt14 pic.twitter.com/xp7UPiiZdq — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) November 12, 2017

This is me at 14. I liked to bake cookies and read. My favorite perfume was Victoria’s Secret Freesia. I had a crush on a boy named George. #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/ROaJfi1a4i — Jenny Han (@jennyhan) November 12, 2017

Can’t consent at 14.

Not in Alabama.

Not anywhere. #MeAt14 pic.twitter.com/AFUw1Ru4X2 — Catherine R L Lawson (@catlawson) November 10, 2017

According to the BBC, the first person to tweet the #MeAt14 hashtag was North Carolina lawyer Catherine R L Lawson. It has since been used more than 50,000 times.

“I shared a picture of me at 14 to illustrate there is no acceptable version of this story; teenagers can’t consent to a relationship with a grown man, ever,” Lawson told the BBC. “It’s not a question about the legal age of consent, but about affirming a shared social value that children deserve our protection.”

The legal age of consent varies by state in the U.S., ranging from 16, which is the minimum, to 18.

The #MeAt14 thread that Lizz created is powerful indeed. Fourteen-year-olds are children, not dating material for 30-something-year-old men. https://t.co/3pRcy83cEp — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 12, 2017

This is me at 14. I was on the gymnastics team and sang in the choir. I was not dating a 32 year old man. Who were you at 14? Tweet a pic, tell us who you were and pic to the top of your page #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/HPVzMgaD8h — Lizz Winstead (@lizzwinstead) November 12, 2017

The awareness campaign gained more widespread attention after Daily Show co-creator Lizz Winstead tweeted a picture of herself at 14 and asked followers to do the same. “Who were you at 14?” she asked.

“I was on the gymnastics team and sang in the choir. I was not dating a 32 year old man.”

Many women responded with photos and captions highlighting their innocence and fragility at 14.

I sang in the choir. I ran away from home. I was still afraid of the dark and I'd never been kissed. #MeAt14 #nomoore pic.twitter.com/2mgA4Il6AO — Ambrosia Parsley (@parsley23) November 13, 2017

This is me at 14. Not dating a 32 year old pervert. Just trying to get through high school and understand the world… #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/Atuwwg7ylv — Liz Harvey (@echtliz) November 13, 2017

Thrilled because I made cheerleader. My bed was still covered with stuffed animals. #MeAt14 pic.twitter.com/Cq0lrbX5Tk — Connie Rudd (@ConnieCameHome) November 13, 2017

This is #MeAt14. So excited to graduate from 8th grade, still trying to figure out how to do my bangs. I still had a teddy bear. (Don’t tell the other kids at school.) I had big dreams. None of them involving 32 year old men. pic.twitter.com/K9nszrNCNs — Sarah Watson (@SarahWatson42) November 12, 2017

Just in case there’s any doubt that a 14 year old is a CHILD! #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/2eElHSTxt9 — Orli Matlow, Your New Comedy Hero (@HireMeImFunny) November 11, 2017

#meat14 I fell asleep watching Friends every night because I was still afraid of the dark. I had a porcelain unicorn collection. I was not in a place where I could consent to a 32 year old man; I was a child. pic.twitter.com/NLBGH73Wds — c a i t l i n (@caitszabo) November 13, 2017

Some used the hashtag to share harrowing experiences of sexual assault and misconduct they endured in their youth.

#MeAt14 #MeToo

Barely 3 months before a suicide attempt that almost killed me. 5 years after I was raped. While I was 'in a relationship' with a 22 year old. 14 is not old enough to consent. Too many men prey on vulnerable young girls. pic.twitter.com/EzzcQ9gOFD — Rhi Chadwick (@rhi_chadwick) November 13, 2017

#MeAt14

School was a sanctuary from the sexual abuse at the hands of my late stepfather. It got to the point that it was every night. Before him it was my biological father.

It was not my fault. pic.twitter.com/Meis2XFwRc — Jeannette “Penguin-ning to Look Like Christmas” (@JeannetteLovesU) November 13, 2017

This is me before my 8th grade dance. I was 14 but my innocence had long since been stolen every night since I was 3. #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/IH5pEgvHG2 — Joyous (@Lunabibi) November 13, 2017

#MeAt14 I was a champion martial artist & my karate teacher (married guy, late 30s)made sexual comments to the all male class about how flexible I was. Once he gave me a ride home in his Suzuki Samarai & forced me to look at naked pics of him. I still hate those cars. — Rebekah Sanderlin (@rsanderlin) November 13, 2017

The #MeAt14 hashtag was trending amid overwhelming calls for Moore, a Republican, to step aside in the Alabama Senate race — including from members of his own party. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he “believes the women” who have accused Moore of sexual misconduct and said he should end his campaign.

Hours later, the head of the Senate Republican campaign committee said that Roy Moore was “unfit to serve” and should be expelled from the Senate if he does win next month’s election.

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.

This article originally appeared on People.com