Celebrities salute the troops on Veterans Day

Superheroes, rock stars, and more are sending their thanks to those who have and do serve in the armed forces.
On Saturday, Kerry Washington, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Wahlberg, and Reese Witherspoon were among those to post about Veterans Day on social media. For Steve Carell, it meant honoring his veteran father, while Mark Ruffalo used the occasion to send a more political message.
The Thor: Ragnarok star tweeted, “Want to honor Veterans today? Honor their lives, their religions, sexual preferences and identities, their and their families living conditions, their healthcare, their bodies, and their concerns.”
See more tributes below.