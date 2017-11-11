Celebrities salute the troops on Veterans Day

Superheroes, rock stars, and more are sending their thanks to those who have and do serve in the armed forces.

On Saturday, Kerry Washington, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Wahlberg, and Reese Witherspoon were among those to post about Veterans Day on social media. For Steve Carell, it meant honoring his veteran father, while Mark Ruffalo used the occasion to send a more political message.

The Thor: Ragnarok star tweeted, “Want to honor Veterans today? Honor their lives, their religions, sexual preferences and identities, their and their families living conditions, their healthcare, their bodies, and their concerns.”

See more tributes below.

Want to honor Veterans today? Honor their lives, their religions, sexual preferences and identities, their and their families living conditions, their healthcare, their bodies, and their concerns. #VeteransDay https://t.co/y8BPAgXoLu — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 11, 2017

My Dad, Edwin Carell is now 92. He was a member of the 100th Infantry during WW2. Purple Heart. Bronze Star. My hero. Thank you to all veterans today. — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) November 11, 2017

A special thank you to each and every one of our veterans. We appreciate you! #VeteransDay #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/dX2Cdlhp8Z — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) November 11, 2017

Happy Veterans Day! Thank you to all the brave, honorable, selfless men and women who have served and who r currently serving #VeteransDay — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 10, 2017

Happy #VeteransDay! Thank you to all of the veterans who have fought to protect our freedoms. 🙏🏾 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 10, 2017

On this day, I honor my grandfather (pictured), my father, my uncle, my aunt & my mother for serving our country in the US military. To all the men and women who proudly serve or have served, thank you. 🇺🇸 #VeteransDay #GodBless pic.twitter.com/Fk7WbmGhsP — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) November 11, 2017

Thank you to all — past and present — who have served. 🇺🇸 #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/A0LLnMjIr2 — Mark Wahlberg (@mark_wahlberg) November 11, 2017

Thank you to those who have gladly joined the fight. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/IXzLZCFzMq — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) November 11, 2017

Our family's thoughts, prayers and gratitude go out to all of the men, women AND families of the US Armed Forces on this #VeteransDay. — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) November 11, 2017

Thank you to the brave men and women who serve our country. 🇺🇸 #VeteransDay — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) November 11, 2017

God bless all our men/women in uniform past and present #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/vmZ5LnWcff — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) November 11, 2017

Thank you and God Bless to the veterans that have served this country. #veteransday pic.twitter.com/EFctmglq9u — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) November 11, 2017

Love and gratitude to our veterans on #VeteransDay. Thank you for your service and sacrifice — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 11, 2017

My deepest respect and gratitude to all brave men and women who served to protect cowards like me. And to their families. Thank you. #veteransday #stand4heroes https://t.co/DHLb5jRzjU — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) November 10, 2017

Honoring all our incredible Veterans today. Thank them &

help them get the support they’ve earned at https://t.co/EssVhgcIzx #VeteransDay | @maffyfitzhttps://t.co/w6E6aQBJCg — Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) November 10, 2017

My grandfather was in the Air Force in WWII. Today, I'm thinking of him & of all who sacrificed for our freedom. Thank you all. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/9iij3YOB1w — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) November 11, 2017