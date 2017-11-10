Some good news: Twitter users share stories about nice, funny celeb encounters

As more and more allegations of sexual abuse in Hollywood, politics, sports, and more industries have been brought to light, the news cycle has been a hard and emotionally heavy thing to keep up with.

So far, Hollywood heavyweights like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Brett Ratner, Jeremy Piven, and more have been accused of various forms of sexual misconduct, including rape, by multiple women and men. Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey recently announced a special task force to handle such cases. Weinstein and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick are currently under investigation by the LAPD.

One Twitter user took it upon themselves to brighten up the Twitterverse with some stories of celebrities doing genuinely kind and funny things. From Waka Flocka Flame to Carrie Fisher, users have been sharing their favorite encounters with kind public figures. For instance, did you ever know that Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman took care of their Matilda costar Mara Wilson when her mother was dying from cancer?

if anyone has any nice allegations against a celebrity that would be great too. does a famous actor give good christmas presents. does lady comedian alwyays smoke people out — BAKOAN (@BAKKOOONN) November 9, 2017

During a time where the world is a very heavy place, here are some of the funniest and most heartwarming stories from the Twitter thread:

Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman let me stay with them when my mom was in the hospital for cancer surgeries — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 10, 2017

carrie fisher followed me on my old twitter before and out of nowhere i dm'd her bc i was having a breakdown and two days later she responded in the middle of the night with an advice i'll forever hold in my heart — maria (@umathurmcns) November 10, 2017

i tweeted about sitting two rows from madeleine albright on a train to washington and she tweeted at me to come and say hello and when i did she talked to me for awhile and was very sweet and nice — Erin Gloria Ryan (@morninggloria) November 10, 2017

I accidentally walked into Waka Flocka so hard my head clunked on his chest and he was so scared I'd deeply injured myself — donate to my indiegogo please (@rachelmillman) November 10, 2017

Chris Martin of Coldplay visits kids hospitals in every country he goes on tour with his band to. He spends hours talking to the kids, singing them songs, giving them presents and cheering them up. He's never spoken about it and we only know from social media posts from patients pic.twitter.com/t1MaMBys7h — Shruthi 🍓 (@42dontEverLetGo) November 10, 2017

Charles Schultz drew me a picture when I was 4 getting my tonsils out. — Wizard (@fmc21369) November 10, 2017

David Tennant not only graciously accepted an academic paper from a random fan in the Richard II stage door line but actually read it and sent me an appreciative note about it — the cold genius (@angevin2) November 9, 2017

Lou Diamond Phillips stuck up for me against a really rude customer at a coffee cart I used to work at — Egadsden🌹 (@itspronounced48) November 9, 2017

robin williams was the nicest, most compassionate celebrity I ever had the pleasure of knowing in person. personally saw him threaten to beat the hell out of some rando harassing a homeless person in the ocean district six or so years ago — Dimsdale! (@caylenb) November 9, 2017

When the stunt horses in LOTR were being auctioned off, Viggo bought the white Horse “Arwen” rode for the stunt rider who filmed the chases with the Nazgul because she had fallen in love with the horse but couldn’t afford to buy him. — Kristin Bailey (@KBaileyBooks) November 10, 2017

I once hit Mike Myers with a door and he apologized to me. — Walt, but a Turkey (@waltdwilliams) November 10, 2017

Allison Janney is literally the nicest woman in the universe. met her at the stagedoor of Six Degrees of Seperation, she took time to have a real convo with every single fan, take pics, etc. — merry kaitmas 🎄🎅🏻 (@kaitymarzik) November 10, 2017

In 1994 I wrote a letter to Ira Kaplan from Yo La Tengo and he sent me a mix tape — Gabriel Roth (@gabrielroth) November 10, 2017

Mariska Hargitay cares about *everyone* on set. Seen her stop a PA and offer hand warmers to anyone that was cold.

Common went into the non-union holding area and gave a speech of thanks to hundreds for being there for 3 very long days. — Rebecca Overholt (@Julephenia) November 10, 2017

Back in my serving days, Steve Carrell would come in with his family. They would all keep their phones away, unforced, and talk. He'd tip like 100%. — T.J. Chambers (@tjchambersLA) November 10, 2017

i was an extra in a movie with Michael Keaton. He played frisbee with us, took pictures, and signed my friend's Batman DVD — Thanksgiving, but bean to bar (@McLeemz) November 9, 2017