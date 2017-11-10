Some good news: Twitter users share stories about nice, funny celeb encounters

As more and more allegations of sexual abuse in Hollywood, politics, sports, and more industries have been brought to light, the news cycle has been a hard and emotionally heavy thing to keep up with.
So far, Hollywood heavyweights like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Brett Ratner, Jeremy Piven, and more have been accused of various forms of sexual misconduct, including rape, by multiple women and men. Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey recently announced a special task force to handle such cases. Weinstein and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick are currently under investigation by the LAPD.
One Twitter user took it upon themselves to brighten up the Twitterverse with some stories of celebrities doing genuinely kind and funny things. From Waka Flocka Flame to Carrie Fisher, users have been sharing their favorite encounters with kind public figures. For instance, did you ever know that Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman took care of their Matilda costar Mara Wilson when her mother was dying from cancer?
During a time where the world is a very heavy place, here are some of the funniest and most heartwarming stories from the Twitter thread:
