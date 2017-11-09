Comedian Louis C.K. is the latest in Hollywood to be the subject of sexual misconduct allegations. On Thursday, a New York Times article by Melanie Ryzik, Cara Buckley, and Jodi Kantor, who also helped report the paper’s Harvey Weinstein allegations, reported the stories of five women who claim Louis C.K. committed acts of sexual misconduct in their presence.
The claims that the comedian allegedly masturbated in front of multiple women drew a flurry of responses on the internet with many women sharing their own stories involving the comedian, while others commented more generally on the onslaught of sexual misconduct allegations in the news of late.
Louis C.K.’s rep told the New York Times that the comedian would not be addressing the accusations. EW also reached out for comment to Louis C.K.’s publicist, Netflix, and FX, but none have issued any on-the-record statements so far.
Jason Alexander, often known for his comedic roles, commented specifically on the nature of comedy and lines between that and the real world. “Gentlemen, comedy is often inappropriate,” he wrote. “It is sometimes daring and audacious and shocking. But our behavior, in the real world, toward women–that doesn’t get a pass on inappropriate.”
Writers and outspoken feminists Roxane Gay and Mara Wilson both wrote that they’d been “waiting for” this story to break. Gay, in fact, tweeted shortly before the story went live on the Times website, writing “We are, I am guessing, hours from all the Louis CK stories breaking.” Actress and writer Zoe Kazan wrote simply a tongue-in-cheek message that read, “Condolences straight white dudes.”
TV writer Nicole Silverberg recounted a story where she was asked to delete a tweet where she talked about C.K. abusing women because it might anger those involved in a hiring process for a “high profile comedy job,” while writer Jenni Konner praised Jodi Kantor’s work and “meticulous research” urging followers to “Subscribe to the Times.”
Read below for a sampling of tweets.
Comments