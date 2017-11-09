Comedian Louis C.K. is the latest in Hollywood to be the subject of sexual misconduct allegations. On Thursday, a New York Times article by Melanie Ryzik, Cara Buckley, and Jodi Kantor, who also helped report the paper’s Harvey Weinstein allegations, reported the stories of five women who claim Louis C.K. committed acts of sexual misconduct in their presence.

The claims that the comedian allegedly masturbated in front of multiple women drew a flurry of responses on the internet with many women sharing their own stories involving the comedian, while others commented more generally on the onslaught of sexual misconduct allegations in the news of late.

Louis C.K.’s rep told the New York Times that the comedian would not be addressing the accusations. EW also reached out for comment to Louis C.K.’s publicist, Netflix, and FX, but none have issued any on-the-record statements so far.

Jason Alexander, often known for his comedic roles, commented specifically on the nature of comedy and lines between that and the real world. “Gentlemen, comedy is often inappropriate,” he wrote. “It is sometimes daring and audacious and shocking. But our behavior, in the real world, toward women–that doesn’t get a pass on inappropriate.”

Writers and outspoken feminists Roxane Gay and Mara Wilson both wrote that they’d been “waiting for” this story to break. Gay, in fact, tweeted shortly before the story went live on the Times website, writing “We are, I am guessing, hours from all the Louis CK stories breaking.” Actress and writer Zoe Kazan wrote simply a tongue-in-cheek message that read, “Condolences straight white dudes.”

TV writer Nicole Silverberg recounted a story where she was asked to delete a tweet where she talked about C.K. abusing women because it might anger those involved in a hiring process for a “high profile comedy job,” while writer Jenni Konner praised Jodi Kantor’s work and “meticulous research” urging followers to “Subscribe to the Times.”

Read below for a sampling of tweets.

Gentlemen, comedy is often inappropriate. It is sometimes daring and audacious and shocking. But our behavior, in the real world, toward women – that doesn’t get a pass on inappropriate. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) November 9, 2017

We are, I am guessing, hours from all the Louis CK stories breaking and I will admit, this one, I've been waiting for. — roxane gay (@rgay) November 9, 2017

Heterosexual ladies, I warmly encourage all of you to take a dick sabbatical. — roxane gay (@rgay) November 9, 2017

I was waiting for this one. — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 9, 2017

Watch @jodikantor change our culture one meticulously researched article at a time. Subscribe to the Times. https://t.co/DnKR0pjo12 — Jenni Konner (@JenniKonner) November 9, 2017

For everybody asking, I know and like Louis C.K. I won't defend him. This is inexcusable and he needs to address it. https://t.co/wyA5ImeDO7 — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) November 9, 2017

condolences, straight white dudes. — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) November 9, 2017

I was told to delete a tweet I wrote about Louis CK abusing women before I applied to a high-profile comedy job because the people conducting the hiring process might not like it. These women who have spoken up are brave, and we owe them so much.https://t.co/yECc41l1Uz — Nicole Silverberg (@nsilverberg) November 9, 2017

Yep. I’m just gonna keep restating the obvious because if it makes it real for all the women and men and children abused in the industry I’ll keep lookin that amazed. 😡 — Neko Case (@NekoCase) November 9, 2017

HUGE props to everyone who told their story in that piece on Louis CK. It takes big guts to tell the truth about such a powerful guy. I'm glad that in the wake of the Weinstein expose, people are listening. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) November 9, 2017

only people expressing surprise re: Louis CK news in my feed are . . . . wait for it . . . . men — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) November 9, 2017

You men would find it gross if a homeless man started jerking off next to you on the subway, but somehow Louis CK doing it is overblown mmmk — Ira Madison III (@ira) November 9, 2017

Every day is a NSFW day now. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 9, 2017