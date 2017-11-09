Jeremy Piven denies allegations of sexual misconduct, calls for 'constructive dialogue'

Jeremy Piven has released a statement addressing allegations of sexual assault against him.

The actor has been accused of sexual assault by three women, including actress Ariane Bellamar and advertising executive Tiffany Bacon Scourby. Bellamar was the first to come forward on Oct. 30, tweeting that the actor cornered her in a trailer on the set of Entourage.

On Oct. 31, Piven released a statement denying those allegations, and in the wake of more women coming forward, on Thursday, he has released a second statement where he continues to deny the allegations and calls for “constructive dialogue” around the issue of sexual misconduct amid the bevy of claims against Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and more.

“Let me begin by saying the the accusations against me are absolutely false and completely fabricated,” he writes in a statement shared on his Twitter page. “I would never force myself on a woman. Period. I have offered to take a polygraph to support my innocence. I keep asking myself, ‘How does one prove something didn’t happen?'”

Piven refused to speculate on the motivations of his accusers, writing, “As a human being I feel compassion for the victims of such acts, but I am perplexed as to the misdirection of anger with false accusations against me and hope they do not detract from the stories that should be heard.”

He also commented on the atmosphere in Hollywood following the swirl of allegations lobbied at numerous high profile individuals, including Weinstein and Spacey. “We seem to be entering dark times — allegations are being printed as facts and lives are being put in jeopardy without a hearing, due process or evidence. I hope we can give people the benefit of a doubt before we rush to judgement,” he writes.

Piven called for further conversation while asserting his innocence. “Continuing to tear each other down and destroy careers based on mere allegations is not productive on any level,” he writes. “I hope we can use this moment to begin a constructive dialogue on these issues, which are real and need to be addressed.”