Terry Crews files police report about alleged groping by Hollywood executive

A month after asserting that he was once groped by a “high level Hollywood executive,” Terry Crews has filed a police report against the alleged assailant.

On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star met with officers in the LAPD Hollywood Station, a police spokesperson told PEOPLE. Upon leaving the station, Crews confirmed to TMZ that he had filed a report and said, “People have to be held accountable.” He also told the outlet he plans to file a lawsuit against the unnamed perpetrator.

In a 16-tweet thread last month, Crews wrote, “This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. Jumping back I said What are you doing? My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.”

Crews, a former NFL player, said that the only reason he didn’t “kick his ass right then” was because he worried about the repercussions of someone of his size and race beating up a “Hollywood Honcho.”

“I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence,” continued Crews. “I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized? (No).”

He concluded, “I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone. Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless.”

TMZ first reported the news.