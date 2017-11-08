Kathy Griffin fainted onstage at the end of Dublin performance

Kathy Griffin took a tumble at the end of a performance in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday night.

The stand-up comedian was nearing the end of her Laugh Your Head Off world tour engagement at Dublin’s Vicar Street theater when she fainted onstage. Griffin confirmed the event and explained in a video shared on her Twitter feed.

“I fainted at the end of my show. I’m embarrassed more than anything,” she begins.

Thank you for an amazing night Dublin! pic.twitter.com/SBRmkjgmHB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 8, 2017

She then went on to explain exactly what happened. “Anyway I’m in Dublin, just leaving the show,” she says, “And I had one more story. I had five more minutes. I had gone for almost two and a half hours.”

Griffin then went on to reference daytime talk show host Wendy Williams’ own on-air fainting spell on Halloween, saying, “This one’s for you, Wendy Williams. Girl down. I had a girl down moment.”

The comedian concluded by thanking her audience for their support. “The audience was fantastic. Thank you for being forgiving and understanding, and I promise to be upright the entire show next time,” she said.

Griffin’s world tour continues Friday in London.