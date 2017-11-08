RuPaul, Miley Cyrus, and more react to Danica Roem's win and other election results

Local election results are in — and Danica Roem won against incumbent Republican Bob Marshall, making her the first openly transgender state legislator in the United States.
During the campaign trail, Roem was a loud voice against President Trump’s ban on transgender people serving in the military; during his tenure, Marshall was well known for his anti-LGBTQ legislation, particularly for introducing the bathroom bill in 2017.
Democrats pulled in other big wins Tuesday night across the country, including Ralph Northam in the Virginia governor race and Phil Murphy in the New Jersey governor race. In Minnesota, Andrea Jenkins became the first out trans woman of color elected to public office in America, according to the Human Rights Campaign. Back in 1992, Althea Garrison served in the Massachusetts state legislature, but she was not out at the time. Garrison remains active in politics and ran for a city council position in Boston this year.
As the results started to trickle in, celebrities, lawmakers, and even former presidential hopefuls shared their thoughts on social media.
“This is what happens when the people vote. Congrats @RalphNortham and @PhilMurphyNJ. and congratulations to all the victor in state legislative, county and mayors’ races. Every office in a democracy counts!” former president Barack Obama tweeted.
Read below for more reactions.