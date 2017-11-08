RuPaul, Miley Cyrus, and more react to Danica Roem's win and other election results

Local election results are in — and Danica Roem won against incumbent Republican Bob Marshall, making her the first openly transgender state legislator in the United States.

During the campaign trail, Roem was a loud voice against President Trump’s ban on transgender people serving in the military; during his tenure, Marshall was well known for his anti-LGBTQ legislation, particularly for introducing the bathroom bill in 2017.

Democrats pulled in other big wins Tuesday night across the country, including Ralph Northam in the Virginia governor race and Phil Murphy in the New Jersey governor race. In Minnesota, Andrea Jenkins became the first out trans woman of color elected to public office in America, according to the Human Rights Campaign. Back in 1992, Althea Garrison served in the Massachusetts state legislature, but she was not out at the time. Garrison remains active in politics and ran for a city council position in Boston this year.

As the results started to trickle in, celebrities, lawmakers, and even former presidential hopefuls shared their thoughts on social media.

“This is what happens when the people vote. Congrats @RalphNortham and @PhilMurphyNJ. and congratulations to all the victor in state legislative, county and mayors’ races. Every office in a democracy counts!” former president Barack Obama tweeted.

Read below for more reactions.

Danica Roem Wins Virginia Race, Breaking a Barrier for Transgender People https://t.co/C9fVq4MTWS pic.twitter.com/aLn1Zg7ngB — RuPaul (@RuPaul) November 8, 2017

This is what happens when the people vote. Congrats @RalphNortham and @PhilMurphyNJ . And congratulations to all the victors in state legislative, county and mayors' races. Every office in a democracy counts! — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 8, 2017

What happened in the elections today is proof that #TheResistance is working and will not be stopped. Nice work, everyone. Good job. 🇺🇸 — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) November 8, 2017

Our woman Danica Roem crushes hate in Virginia! Congratulations @pwcdanica so proud to have been on your team. Making America More America #MAMA https://t.co/4vQ9XZuBzw — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 8, 2017

Tonight's results send a message loud and clear, as Danica Roem @pwcdanica put it so eloquently tonight: "Discrimination is a disqualifier. You can champion inclusion, you can champion equality and equity, and you can win." — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 8, 2017

Congratulations to Danica Roem, the first transgender person elected to VA's state legislature! 🏳️‍🌈 — Raymond Braun (@raymondbraun) November 8, 2017

So proud of movement auntie, Andrea Jenkins, who became the first openly trans woman of color elected to the city council of a major U.S. city. She’ll represent Ward 8 of Minneapolis! So much history being made tonight! #AJ4W8 #TransFolksCanWin #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/AJqvDt9E7q — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) November 8, 2017

All I can say, after all the Democratic wins tonight…. bring on the mid-terms. #ElectionDay2017 — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) November 8, 2017

Couldn’t be more thrilled for Danica Roem. And good riddance to Bob Marshall, one of the most anti-choice, and anti-LGBTQ members of the VA House. https://t.co/AQfdW4oKRh — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) November 8, 2017

Tonight two transgender women were elected to public office. #DanicaRoem was elected to the… https://t.co/hE2034cBb2 — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) November 8, 2017