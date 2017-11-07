MLB pitcher Roy Halladay dies at 40 in plane crash off Florida's Gulf Coast

Former Major League pitcher Roy Halladay has died after his plane crashed off Florida’s Gulf Coast in Pasco County on Tuesday, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office announced. He was 40 years old.

The United States Coast Guard, the Pasco Fire Department, and the Pasco Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene after a call came in after noon. The sheriff’s office could not confirm the flight path or if there was one.

The tail number of the ICON A5 light sports aircraft matched the number belonging to the former Blue Jays and Phillies ace.

Halladay pitched 16 years in the majors from 1998 to 2013. He won two Cy Young Awards and finished his career with a 203–105 record and 3.38 ERA in 416 career games. He pitched 67 complete games and 20 shutouts.

In 2013, he signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Blue Jays, where he played the first 12 years of his career. He was a six-time All-Star with Toronto. Halladay was traded to the Phillies before the 2010 season. He threw a perfect game against the Marlins in the regular season and then tossed the second post-season no-hitter in major league history in the first postseason appearance of his career. He never pitched in the World Series but posted a postseason ERA of 2.35 in five playoff starts.

Halladay often posted on social media about being an avid pilot. He started flying after he retired from baseball.

I have dreamed about owning a A5 since I retired! Real life is better then my dreams!! Thx Kirk & everyone @ICONAircraft pic.twitter.com/wkk6TtjAY4 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

I keep telling my dad flying the Icon A5 low over the water is like flying a fighter jet! His response….. I am flying a fighter jet!! pic.twitter.com/30eVjz9eS6 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 31, 2017

Can’t begin to explain all the breathtaking views I have seen thru the open windows of demo’s & now my very own Icon A5! Thx to all at Icon! pic.twitter.com/BZsXqcHFmt — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

What do clouds feel like? I didn’t know either until I got my new Icon A5! I’m getting bruises on my arms from constantly pinching myself! pic.twitter.com/BaObEUj3Xo — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

Halladay is eligible for the National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot in 2019.

Halladay is survived by his wife, Brandy, and two children.