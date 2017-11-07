All the best reactions from celebs, TV shows, and more about Twitter expanding to 280 characters

After announcing at the end of September a beta test giving some users 280 characters instead of just 140, Twitter announced without warning on Tuesday that most users now have the expanded character capability.

The increased character count had people responding in all manner of ways on the social media platform, from tweeting passages from novels to writing out lyrics and more.

Television shows including Law & Order: SVU, Orphan Black, and Archer used the character expansion to make wry posts related to their programming; Law & Order wrote out the iconic voiceover opening to the show, while Orphan Black referenced the sheer number of characters Tatiana Maslany played on the series with the hashtag #280characters. And if there aren’t enough creepy clowns for you in American Horror Story: Cult, the show upped the ante with a tweet full of that emoji.

Josh Groban, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Zoe Kazan, and other stars wrote out lengthy tweets containing gibberish and humorous freak-outs at the sudden pressure to deliver witty or enlightening content in even bigger snippets. Miss Piggy took the increased limit as an opportunity to tweet about herself, naturally: Literally. She just tweeted “Moi” over and over.

Official organizations and companies got in on the fun as well with the NBA referees making a tongue-in-cheek joke about the expansion leading to more well-reasoned responses to their officiating. Walt Disney World tweeted the ear-worm lyrics to “It’s a Small World,” while NBC pointed out that the new character limit still was not enough to accommodate the inspirational speeches of Friday Night Lights’ Coach Taylor.

Read a sampling of tweets below.

In the criminal justice system, sexually based offenses are considered especially heinous. In New York City, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are members of an elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit. These are their stories. *DUN DUN* — Law and Order: SVU (@nbcsvu) November 7, 2017

Wait, hold on a second? Do I have #280characters?!? Oh no…quick think of something really interesting and long to talk about. Um…..uh…..all the pressure. The Pressure that comes with the privilege. Wait!! I know what’s so important!! Ok, I’ve always wanted to tell you all, — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) November 7, 2017

Now that we all have #280Characters, we expect your Twitter complaints about specific calls against your favorite teams to be calm, well-reasoned, and full of complete sentences. Thanks in advance for this positive step forward in basketball officiating-related discourse." — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) November 7, 2017

We have all been masters of twitter until this day and it’s hilarious uruegehehegeheudhdbdbfnfndbdndjxbdbsbsjsjshsbsbsjsidishsbsvsvdjdkdkdjdjejdbsvsvsgshdudjdkfkdndbdndkdndbdbdjdjdjdjshsvdueueuehebdbdvedudjdbdbdbdbdiehdbdbdbdbd dvdjejeidjdhdvegehehehehebebdkfndndndndjeiejebrhehe — josh groban (@joshgroban) November 7, 2017

Sarah and Helena and Cosima and Alison and Rachel and Veera and Beth and Krystal and Tony and Katja and Jennifer and Danielle and Aryanna and Janika and Miriam and Niki and Camilla. #OrphanBlack #280characters — Orphan Black (@OrphanBlack) November 7, 2017

🎶🌎 It's a small world after all!

It's a small world after all!

It's a small world after all!

It's a small, small world! It's a small world after all!

It's a small world after all!

It's a small world after all!

It's a small world after all! 🌎🎶#WaltDisneyWorld #280characters pic.twitter.com/IIlAGL6bld — WDW Today (@WDWToday) November 7, 2017

Do you ever feel like a plastic bag

Drifting through the wind wanting to start again?

Do you ever feel, feel so paper-thin

Like a house of cards one blow from caving in?

Do you ever feel already buried deep?

Six feet under screams, but no one seems to hear a thing#280characters — Capitol Records (@CapitolRecords) November 8, 2017

280 characters? What is this, an episode of Riverdale?! Haha. Please buy our comics. — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) November 7, 2017

Oh shit I have been given 280 & it is not a good look for me or anyone else half of why i liked this app was because it forced me to be brief & self-edit what is the point of this I might as well be on Fucking Facebook or have a BLOG godamnit I still have characters left jfc jfc — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) November 8, 2017

What to say when vous discover you suddenly have #280characters on Twitter: Moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi & moi!! — Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) November 7, 2017

Do I have 280 characters now? Or do I still have 140? I have no idea & it looks like Twitter has changed the interface so that it doesn't let me know how many characters I have left. So I guess I just have to keep typing until it cuts me off. This feels like 280. This is ridiculo — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) November 8, 2017

123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890 12345678901234567890 123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678901234567890123456789012345678 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 7, 2017