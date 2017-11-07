All the best reactions from celebs, TV shows, and more about Twitter expanding to 280 characters

After announcing at the end of September a beta test giving some users 280 characters instead of just 140, Twitter announced without warning on Tuesday that most users now have the expanded character capability.
The increased character count had people responding in all manner of ways on the social media platform, from tweeting passages from novels to writing out lyrics and more.
Television shows including Law & Order: SVU, Orphan Black, and Archer used the character expansion to make wry posts related to their programming; Law & Order wrote out the iconic voiceover opening to the show, while Orphan Black referenced the sheer number of characters Tatiana Maslany played on the series with the hashtag #280characters. And if there aren’t enough creepy clowns for you in American Horror Story: Cult, the show upped the ante with a tweet full of that emoji.
Josh Groban, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Zoe Kazan, and other stars wrote out lengthy tweets containing gibberish and humorous freak-outs at the sudden pressure to deliver witty or enlightening content in even bigger snippets. Miss Piggy took the increased limit as an opportunity to tweet about herself, naturally: Literally. She just tweeted “Moi” over and over.
Official organizations and companies got in on the fun as well with the NBA referees making a tongue-in-cheek joke about the expansion leading to more well-reasoned responses to their officiating. Walt Disney World tweeted the ear-worm lyrics to “It’s a Small World,” while NBC pointed out that the new character limit still was not enough to accommodate the inspirational speeches of Friday Night Lights’ Coach Taylor.
Read a sampling of tweets below.