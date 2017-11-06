See Kate Upton's wedding photo moments after she married Justin Verlander

They’re hitched!

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros Justin Verlander looked happier than ever walking down the aisle moments after saying their vows in a romantic Tuscan wedding on Saturday.

The couple capped off their picture-perfect week by tying the knot in an intimate ceremony after Upton cheered Verlander on in a special Houston Astros necklace and rushing the field as his team took the final win in the World Series last week.

The Sports Illustrated cover model couldn’t help but share the excitement of becoming Mrs. Verlander with her fans on Instagram a few days after the ceremony. “I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical!” Upton captioned a photo of the couple walking down the aisle.

I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical! ❤️❤️❤️ (📸 @ktmerry ) A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:35am PST

For the ceremony, Upton wore a beautiful and classic long-sleeved lace white Valentino gown with a long white veil and carried a bouquet of peach, light pink and ivory flowers. Verlander looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo with a white flower pinned onto his lapel.

Upton’s makeup artist Tracy Murphy shared an shot of the stunning Tuscan landscape where the romantic outdoor ceremony was held. “Under the Tuscan sun! ☀️” she captioned the photo.

Under the Tuscan sun! ☀️ A post shared by 💋Tracy Murphy™ (@tracymurphymua) on Nov 6, 2017 at 1:36am PST

Verlander proposed to Upton with a custom-designed engagement ring created by jeweler Anita Ko right before the baseball season kicked off in 2016, but the couple didn’t reveal the news to the public until she accessorized her metallic Topshop gown with the one-of-a-kind sparkler at the 2016 Met Gala later that year.

“I’m really excited, he asked me right before season started so we’ve been keeping it on the down low for quite a while,” she told E! News at the time. “So I’m excited to finally be able to share it with the world!”

But Upton wasn’t in a rush to walk down the aisle. The couple enjoyed their engagement and didn’t get started with the wedding planning until six months before their ceremony this past May. Once the supermodel attended the Pronovias bridal fashion show in Barcelona, she got wedding dress fever and starting searching for her dream gown.

“This is the perfect place to start because they’re so known for wedding dresses. It’s an iconic place so I can figure out where I’m going to go on my special day,” Upton told PeopleStyle.

And no, she didn’t let her then-fiancé influence what dress she would ultimately wear on her big wedding day. “Justin is so supportive and I don’t think that he would honestly have a strong opinion in that way,” Upton said. “He’s a lover, not a judger.”