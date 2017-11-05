Celebrities react to Texas church shooting: 'This has to stop'

In the wake of a mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left at least 20 dead and more injured Sunday, celebrities are expressing grief, outrage, and pleas for unity on social media.

“My heart hurts for the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas,” actor and comedian Bob Saget wrote on Twitter. “This has to stop.”

“Just nothing,” singer-songwriter Josh Groban said. “No words. Numb. Again. May everyone affected in Texas rest in and find peace.”

President Donald Trump also responded to the shooting on social media, as did first lady Melania Trump and the president’s older daughter, Ivanka Trump. “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas,” President Trump tweeted. “The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

Some stars, including Lady Gaga, Debra Messing, and Adam McKay, shared their condolences while also calling for social and political change. “Prayers for #SanAntonio and all the families who are suffering the loss of loved ones,” Gaga tweeted. “I’ll pray also for #GunControl.”

Read more reactions below.

Prayers for #SanAntonio and all the families who are suffering the loss of loved ones. I’ll pray also for #GunControl — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 5, 2017

No words. My heart is broken for Sutherland Springs, TX and for 2017 America. Please let’s all come together — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 5, 2017

Mass carnage in Sutherland Springs.

We can do better than this.

The idea of zero new gun safety laws isn’t just idiotic it’s murderous. — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) November 5, 2017

Just nothing. No words. Numb. Again. May everyone affected in Texas rest in and find peace. — josh groban (@joshgroban) November 5, 2017

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Our hearts are with #Texas — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 5, 2017

God bless the people of Sutherland Springs, TX. Our country’s hearts are breaking for the victims & their families. We love & are with you! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 5, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the souls lost and their families and friends in this horrific #churchshooting in Sutherland Springs, TX — Al Roker (@alroker) November 5, 2017

Heartbreaking. Please pray & support a group, which will help survivors cope with this enormous loss. God bless #SutherlandSprings https://t.co/CJnu0Jart6 — kathy ireland (@kathyireland) November 5, 2017

My heart hurts for the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. This has to stop. — bob saget (@bobsaget) November 5, 2017

Love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love. #SutherlandSprings 💔… https://t.co/MVK9E10ZQd — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) November 5, 2017

CONGRESS- the Horror of #SutherlandSprings is on YOU. BAN #gunstocks NOW. Las Vegas was basically Yesterday! Shameful, complicit,no excuses. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) November 5, 2017

The population of Sutherland Springs is 643.

At least 50 of them just got shot.

That's one in 12 of the entire community. #SanAntonio — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 5, 2017

.@nra you are a terrorist organization. you aid, abet, and protect terrorists. — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) November 5, 2017

Love to the dear folks and families and friends to those lost in today’s Sutherland Springs shooting. We are all in this together. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 5, 2017

How many more have to die before we enact sane gun control laws? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 5, 2017

To all who lost loved ones at Sutherland Springs: the nation grieves with you. We must find moral courage to address these senseless acts. — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) November 5, 2017

20+ dead in a small town church. 500+ shot in Vegas. If this isn’t a public heath crisis, what is? This sure isn’t freedom. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 5, 2017

My heart just broke. Again . #SutherlandSprings Texas church shooting. Please stop the madness 🙏🏼💔 — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) November 5, 2017

Canadians send their condolences to those affected by today's tragic church shooting in Texas – we wish a full recovery to the injured. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 5, 2017

Local official says 27 people were shot and killed, dozens injured. Heart with Sutherland Springs, Texas at this terrible time — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) November 5, 2017

My heart goes out to the people of Sutherland Springs. We must find a way to put an end to these types of tragedies — elan gale (@theyearofelan) November 5, 2017

My ❤️ is with the victims & their loved ones in Texas. How can we go thru so many mass shootings.. only to do nothing about it? Broken. — Abi (@abiannmusic) November 5, 2017

Pretty sure God himself is sick of our thoughts and prayers. I️ think he would like for us to finally DO something. #SutherlandSprings — MalyndaHale (@MalyndaHale) November 5, 2017

Thoughts and prayers with everyone in Sutherland Springs, TX. Heartbroken — Eric Paslay (@ericpaslay) November 5, 2017