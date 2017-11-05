Celebrities react to Texas church shooting: 'This has to stop'

In the wake of a mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that left at least 20 dead and more injured Sunday, celebrities are expressing grief, outrage, and pleas for unity on social media.
“My heart hurts for the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas,” actor and comedian Bob Saget wrote on Twitter. “This has to stop.”
“Just nothing,” singer-songwriter Josh Groban said. “No words. Numb. Again. May everyone affected in Texas rest in and find peace.”
President Donald Trump also responded to the shooting on social media, as did first lady Melania Trump and the president’s older daughter, Ivanka Trump. “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas,” President Trump tweeted. “The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”
Some stars, including Lady Gaga, Debra Messing, and Adam McKay, shared their condolences while also calling for social and political change. “Prayers for #SanAntonio and all the families who are suffering the loss of loved ones,” Gaga tweeted. “I’ll pray also for #GunControl.”
