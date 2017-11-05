Richard Dreyfuss' son Harry claims he was 'groped' by Kevin Spacey as a teen

Harry Dreyfuss, son of Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss, claims he was once groped by Kevin Spacey — while his father was in the room.

In a personal essay for BuzzFeed News, Harry said he was 18 when he accompanied his father to Spacey’s London apartment in 2008 to rehearse lines for the play Complicit, which Spacey was directing.

The trio were reading the script when the House of Cards actor put his hand on Harry’s thigh, he claimed.

“Finally (finally, finally) I became suspicious,” Harry wrote. “It took that long because it just never occurred to me that Kevin would be interested in me in the first place. He was an adult man, a hero of mine, my dad’s boss, none of which were categories on my radar for sexual interactions.”

He continued, “Besides, I thought, ‘Surely he can’t be coming on to me like this right in front of my dad.’ But his hand stayed there.”

Harry claimed that he tried to move away twice, but Spacey followed him and allegedly put his hand back on the teen’s thigh.

“Once again Kevin followed me, sat down, and with considerable effort, slid his hand between my right hand and my right leg,” Harry claimed. “Over the course of about 20 seconds, centimeter by centimeter, Kevin crawled his hand from my thigh over toward my crotch. My mind went blank. Suddenly, he had completed his journey and now he had all of me in his hand.”

Harry said Richard did not see the incident take place, and he did not tell his father about it for many years.

Rather, he told the story “at parties for laughs” until college, when acquaintances shared that they knew others who allegedly had similar experiences with Spacey.

“The victims in many of these stories were often young men. These admissions became so common that I started to plan on a break in the story just so people could nod and say, ‘Oh yeah, I’ve heard this before,’” Harry wrote. “All of these responses made me realize there wasn’t anything funny about my story. It wasn’t a joke.”

Spacey’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Over the past week, Spacey has faced multiple allegations that he made unwanted sexual advances toward young male actors. On Thursday, he announced that he is seeking treatment.

Thanks to anyone who's ever spoken out. I add my story in the hope predators learn there will always be consequences https://t.co/DezeSnr6Gj — HarryDreyfuss (@harrydreyfuss) November 4, 2017

I love my son @harrydreyfuss more than I could explain with all the words in the world. And I am so incredibly proud of him right now. https://t.co/iLOxTxPe4n — Richard Dreyfuss (@RichardDreyfuss) November 5, 2017

After Harry shared the article on his Twitter, Richard came out in support of his son.

“I love my son @harrydreyfuss more than I could explain with all the words in the world. And I am so incredibly proud of him right now,” the Jaws star, 70, wrote.

Last week, Star Trek star Anthony Rapp, 46, claimed in a Buzzfeed News report that Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances toward him at a private party in New York City in 1986. Spacey was 26 at the time, and Rapp was 14.

As a response to the report, Spacey issued a statement on Twitter saying he didn’t remember Rapp’s alleged incident and apologizing “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” He also publicly came out as gay in the same statement, which was met with criticism from numerous celebrities.

Netflix has since shut down production on House of Cards indefinitely, after announcing that its upcoming sixth season will also be its final.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a Netflix spokesperson said, “Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.