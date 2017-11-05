Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger are married: See the photos

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger have tied the knot, with both parties sharing photos on their respective social media accounts to make the news public.

Oswalt elected for a short but sweet caption, while including a beautiful photo from the ceremony featuring the bride and groom, as well as his daughter, Alice. “What’d you guys do yesterday?” the tweet from Sunday morning read. About an hour later, the actor and comedian also tweeted out a solo shot of his daughter.

World Champion Flower Girl. pic.twitter.com/nORAwEB8eS — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 5, 2017

Salenger shared the same group photo as Oswalt on her Instagram account, opting for a longer caption that included more details about the ceremony. “True love,” the caption read, in part. “True happiness. Forever and Always. The Oswalts.”

The newlyweds previously announced their engagement in July, again with both Oswalt and Salenger sharing the news on social media.

I put the ring in a marzipan Slave I replica and said, "Will you be my Padawan of Love?" She maced me but said yes later. https://t.co/9gIr2yxfP5 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 6, 2017

It's official. I'm the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!!💖 I love you @pattonoswalt I love you Alice Oswalt! #YesYesYes A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jul 6, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

The wedding comes about a year and a half after the death of Oswalt’s first wife, Michelle McNamara, in April 2016. He wrote a touching tribute to the late McNamara on the anniversary of her death this year.