Harvey Weinstein faces new LAPD probe for 'lewd conduct' in 2015

Harvey Weinstein is now facing another police investigation.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirms to PEOPLE that it has launched a probe of Weinstein after a second victim came forward this week accusing the disgraced mogul of lewd conduct stemming from a 2015 incident.

According to the California penal code, lewd conduct is punishable by up to six months in prison, but the penalty can be worse if coupled with an indecent exposure charge. If convicted of both lewd conduct and indecent exposure, Weinstein would face jail time and be forced to register as sex offender.

A law enforcement source told Deadline the accuser’s claims are “very credible” and that they are “similar patterns to past allegations describing Weinstein’s behavior.” According to the outlet, the allegation seems to involve Weinstein allegedly exposing himself and masturbating in front of the woman.

The LAPD began investigating Weinstein last month after an Italian woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by the producer in 2013.

Earlier on Friday, the New York Police Department announced it was gathering evidence to arrest Weinstein after detectives interviewed Boardwalk Empire actress Paz de la Huerta, who claims Weinstein raped her twice in 2010.

RELATED: Rose McGowan Claims Harvey Weinstein ‘Raped Me’ — and She Told Amazon Studios

A spokesperson for the NYPD told PEOPLE they found her claims to be “credible,” adding that they have already been able to corroborate aspects of her story. If the allegations were recent and the movie mogul were in New York, the NYPD said they would make the arrest.

However, since Weinstein is currently out of state and the allegations are years old, investigators still need to gather more evidence before seeking a warrant for Weinstein’s arrest. Weinstein is currently in Arizona getting treatment.

“She put forth a credible and detailed narrative to us. We then sought to garner corroboration — this happened seven years ago — and we found corroboration,” Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce told reporters on Friday. “We have an actual case here.”

A spokesperson for Weinstein did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but has previously said “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

Joan Vollero, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, told PEOPLE that an investigation into Weinstein is ongoing. “A senior sex crimes prosecutor is assigned to this investigation, and the Office has been working with our partners in the NYPD since the new allegations came to light. As this is an active investigation, we will not be commenting further.”

The Oscar-winning producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles earlier this month.

In addition to denying any non-consensual sex, Weinstein’s spokesperson has said “there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”