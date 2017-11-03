Harrison Ford slams global warming skeptics for failing to believe in science

Upon accepting an award for his environmental work, Harrison Ford took aim at political leaders “who don’t believe in science.”

Speaking at the 30th anniversary gala for Conversation International, the Star Wars alum criticized politicians who let “political or economic self-interest denigrate or belittle sound scientific understanding of the causes and effects of human pressure on the environment.”

“We face an unprecedented moment in this country,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Today’s greatest threat is not climate change, not pollution, not flood or fire. It’s that we’ve got people in charge of important sh– who don’t believe in science.”

In June, President Donald Trump, a noted global warming skeptic, announced plans to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, which aims to deal with the issue of climate change.

“I’m here tonight for one reason: I care deeply for the natural world,” continued Ford, who serves as executive vice chair for the non-profit organization. “It’s not about me, it’s not about me at all, it’s about this other world we’re going to leave behind. If we don’t stop the destruction of nature, nothing else will matter. Jobs won’t matter, our economies won’t matter, our freedoms and ethics won’t matter, our children’s education and potential won’t matter, peace, prosperity. If we end the ability of a healthy natural world to sustain humanity nothing else will matter, simply said.”