Busy Philipps bashes Brett Ratner amid sexual misconduct allegations: 'He is a garbage human'

Actress Busy Philipps is speaking out against movie producer and director Brett Ratner.

On Wednesday, Philipps, 38, responded to the news that the longtime Hollywood power player, 48, had been accused of multiple cases of sexual misconduct or harassment — including by actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge — in an article published by the Los Angeles Times.

“Olivia Munn has been saying this for years and he has been disgusting about the allegations and to her for years. He is a garbage human,” Philipps wrote.

Munn claims that while visiting the set of the 2004 Ratner-directed film After the Sunset, he masturbated in front of her.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress wrote about the alleged incident in her 2010 collection of essays without naming Ratner. Later in 2010, Munn claimed she saw Ratner at a party, where he reportedly bragged about ejaculating on magazine covers featuring her image.

“It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won’t quit,” Munn told the L.A. Times. “You just hope that enough people believe the truth and for enough time to pass so that you can’t be connected to him anymore.”

In a statement to the L.A. Times, Ratner’s attorney Martin Singer said Ratner “vehemently disputes” Munn’s claims.

Philipps also spoke out against the $450-million co-financing deal Warner Bros. signed with Ratner’s movie production and financing company RatPac Entertainment in 2013.

“Brett Ratner has a 450 MILLION dollar deal at WB? A man who’s reputation is that of a letcherous [sic] creep AT BEST. Plus, he makes sh—ty movies,” Philipps continued. “Before you say, ‘BUT BUSY, you’ve BEEN in sh—ty movies!’ MAYBE I HAVE. But I’m not jacking off on girls and making millions in the process.

Warner Bros. and Ratner have since severed ties, with Ratner claiming he made the choice to end the deal personally.

Philipps also went on to bash Ratner’s attorney’s response to actress Katherine Towne’s allegations to the L.A. Times, where she claims that around 2005, The Revenant producer made unwanted advances towards her at a party.

“He started to come on to me in a way that was so extreme,” Towne, 39, claimed. And even when Towne tried to end Ratner’s pursuit by going to the bathroom, she claims that the director followed her inside. “I think it’s pretty aggressive to go in the bathroom with someone you don’t know and close the door.”

Towne eventually gave him her number and told the L.A. Times that Ratner’s assistant unsuccessfully tried to set up dates for the two of them for the next six months.

Singer disputed the allegation to the L.A. Times, calling Towne’s accusation “absurd.” “Even if hypothetically this incident occurred exactly as claimed, how is flirting at a party, complimenting a woman on her appearance, and calling her to ask her for a date wrongful conduct?”

“Also. What @KatharineTowne says in the article is important,” Philipps continued on Twitter. “What’s ‘absurd’ is his mouthpiece calling harassment ‘giving a compliment.’ ”

“It shows a pattern of disregard for women because what he wants is more important,” she added.

In a statement to the L.A. Times, Ratner’s attorney Martin Singer vehemently disputed the specific allegations made against Ratner and said “no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment. Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”