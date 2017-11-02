Trump's Twitter account vanished for a few minutes — and the internet freaked out

For a few minutes, @realDonaldTrump wasn’t real.
Thursday evening, President Trump’s personal Twitter account vanished, sending the internet into high-alert and drawing added attention to the sudden disappearance. In response, comedian Patton Oswalt took a page out of the Halloween franchise, tweeting, “(Dr. Loomis voice): He’s gone! The evil is gone!”
But not gone for good, Oswalt; the account reappeared after about 10 minutes. This spurned even more reactions from Twitter, including references to Stranger Things 2.
“Uh, guys? Trump’s twitter is back from the upside-down,” tweeted New York Post editor Seth Mandel. “Can only imagine what it’s brought back with it. May god help us all.”
See some of the best reactions below.