Jason Momoa marries Lisa Bonet in surprise intimate ceremony

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have officially tied the knot!

While it was assumed that the Game of Thrones actor and Cosby Show alum previously married a decade ago, a source confirms to PEOPLE that the couple wed in early October in a very intimate celebration. Representatives for Momoa and Bonet did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Momoa, 38, and Bonet, 49, met in 2005 and had their first child, Lola, in July 2007. It was believed they married later that year in November. Their second child, Nakoa-Wolf, was born the next year. Momoa is also stepdad to Bonet’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz.

Though the couple was not married at the time, Momoa openly referred to Bonet as his “wife.”

“My wife being a very pretty woman. She’s beautiful and I love her. … My wife’s Lisa Bonet. I’m a very lucky man,” he said in an interview in 2013.

“She’s my dream woman,” he told Huffington Post in 2016.

“It was through mutual friends. It just happened on a serendipitous night and we just kind of met and I thought she left, but I was living out of a hotel and I invited her to the diner. … I was a fool. … She ended up liking me, so that was good enough,” he told the publication of how the couple met.

“She’s so amazing because I’m such a dip—-,” he added. “She’s an angel. She’s amazing. God bless her. She’s seeing this one through. I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life.”

For his birthday this past August, Bonet and their two children — Lola, 10 and Nakoa-Wolf, 8 — surprised the Aquaman star by celebrating on set in Queensland, Australia.

“I have never been so surprised in my life. 38 is the greatest to date,” the Hawaii native wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of himself alongside his family and group of Hawaiian warriors dressed in native garb.

“I love u my loveee my babies my friends and OHANA to my cast and crew,” he added. “Mahalo for caring. It was so beautiful. Mahalos to all the warriors It was an honor. #mindblown. #roots #connected #mytribe aloha j.”

