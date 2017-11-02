Gigi Hadid slams right-wing activist as 'f--king moron' for criticizing women in hijabs

Gigi Hadid is speaking out after yesterday’s terror attack in New York City that killed eight people and injured at least 11 when a truck plowed into pedestrians and then a hit school bus on a bike path Tuesday afternoon, very close to the World Trade Center memorial site.

While many celebrities have been pouring out support for N.Y.C. and the victims on the attack on Twitter and Instagram, Hadid called a woman on Instagram a “f–king moron” for posting a controversial tweet about women wearing hijabs in N.Y.C. following the attack.

Laura Loomer, a right-wing political activist and reporter, tweeted a photo of two women walking the streets of N.Y.C. on Greenwich Street, a few blocks from where the violent attack happened, criticizing them for wearing their hijabs.

“Muslims are out in full force at the scene of the NYC #ISIS attack today rubbing it in everyone’s face. Aimlessly walking around in hijabs,” Loomer tweeted.

She continued saying, “You’d think they’d have the decency to not walk around in hijabs @ cross street of the attack. But they don’t. I bet they’re loving this.”

Muslims are out in full force at the scene of the NYC #ISIS attack today rubbing it in everyone's face. Aimlessly walking around in hijabs. pic.twitter.com/UV0DOikmJy — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017

It didn’t take long for Loomer to start receiving backlash for her comments, including a very blunt statement from Hadid. “Laura, I hate to give you the attention, but I need to tell you- You’re a f**king moron,” the model tweeted back at Loomer.

Laura, I hate to give you the attention, but I need to tell you- You're a f**king moron. https://t.co/fCezijj2Ao — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 1, 2017

Hadid herself, who is of Palestinian descent, posed in an elaborately beaded hijab for her first cover of Vogue Arabia earlier this year. “The collage of countries across the Arab world are long-deserving of a place in fashion history,” magazine’s editor-in-chief, Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz, said. “And there’s no better first ‘face’ to lead the charge for Vogue Arabia than Gigi, a model who defines tomorrow’s entrepreneurial and dynamic generation.”

The supermodel’s been open about the pride she has for her heritage, once writing on Instagram that she’s “half-Palestinian and proud of it.” Her boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik, is of Pakistani heritage, which Hadid has spoken proudly about before and frequently sports a bomber with his name written across the back in Arabic.

