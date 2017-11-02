Astros win World Series: Celebrities react on social media

The Houston Astros won the World Series for the first time in their 56-season history Wednesday night, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1, in game 7 of a thrilling matchup — leaving victorious fans elated and defeated ones crestfallen.
As celebrating Astros players leaped in the air, embraced one another, and hoisted their newly won trophy under the lights of Dodger Stadium, a chorus of entertainers, fellow athletes, and politicians sent messages of congratulations, pride, support, and excitement on social media. Many gave kudos to the Dodgers for a truly memorable year of baseball as well.
In a particularly special moment, Astros shortstop Carlos Correa also proposed to his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, on the air. She said yes.
Check out some of the best celebrity reactions below.