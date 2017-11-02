Astros win World Series: Celebrities react on social media

The Houston Astros won the World Series for the first time in their 56-season history Wednesday night, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1, in game 7 of a thrilling matchup — leaving victorious fans elated and defeated ones crestfallen.

As celebrating Astros players leaped in the air, embraced one another, and hoisted their newly won trophy under the lights of Dodger Stadium, a chorus of entertainers, fellow athletes, and politicians sent messages of congratulations, pride, support, and excitement on social media. Many gave kudos to the Dodgers for a truly memorable year of baseball as well.

In a particularly special moment, Astros shortstop Carlos Correa also proposed to his girlfriend, Daniella Rodriguez, on the air. She said yes.

Check out some of the best celebrity reactions below.

Congratulations to the @Astros on winning the #WorldSeries. I love you @Dodgers. You made us all proud. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 2, 2017

Love the Dodgers, but hats off to the Astro s — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) November 2, 2017

Congratulations @astros! Wow! Jeff Luhnow is amazing — Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 2, 2017

What an incredible #worldseries. Thank you for a great run, Dodgers, and congratulations, Astros! #HR4HR — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) November 2, 2017

With all the tragedy Houston seen this year, It’s amazing to see yall win! Houston did that for the city! I feel it 🤘🏾 — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 2, 2017

CongrASTROlations!!!! This is still better than what Trump just tweeted. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 2, 2017

Hell of a series. One for the ages. 'Twas a great season for the Dodgers. Sending congrats to the Astros & the city of Houston. #WorldSeries — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) November 2, 2017

Congratulations Houston Astros on Winning The 2017 World Series! You Earned It🏆 #Houstonstrong #Worldseries #Astros — Mr. T (@MrT) November 2, 2017

Congratulations to the Houston Astros!⚾️ World Series Champions!#HoustonStrong — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) November 2, 2017

Fitting that the courageous & resilient people in the city of #Houston — have officially been coronated as champions in 2017!#WorldSeries — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) November 2, 2017