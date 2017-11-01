Find out your pop culture horoscope for November

Brace yourselves, everyone — Scorpio season has arrived yet again. Ready for the blood, sex, death, darkness, and general intensity about to be unleashed upon us? No? Too bad! Don’t worry — we’ve looked to the stars to find out what entertainment will speak to you most during the month of the scorpion.

ARIES (March 21 to April 19)

If there’s anything you can appreciate, Aries, it’s seeing someone courageously try something for the first time — and if it’s a fellow fire sign, all the better. This month, you will take genuine delight in Lady Bird, the debut directorial effort from (Leo) Greta Gerwig, starring fellow Aries Saoirse Ronan as a teenage girl navigating her senior year of high school (during which she is, or at least seems to be on the verge of, doing everything for the first time). Both Gerwig and Ronan earned raves when the film premiered at Telluride, and their work will thrill your heart this month as well.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)

Happy half-birthday, Taurus! This being Scorpio season, it’s time to get in touch with the qualities you share with your opposite sign — and that would be your passionate, sensual nature. (It’s also your stubbornness, but maybe try to ignore that instinct.) With that in mind, nothing will speak to you more than Call Me By Your Name, Luca Guadagnino’s tender coming-of-age romantic drama set in the sun-kissed Italian countryside, which heated up Sundance in January and has an absolutely vital dance scene. We implore you, Taurus, we beg you, to drag yourself out of the house for once and let your ruling planet, Venus, actually rule you. Go to the movies and let yourself be moved.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20)

Whether or not you’re an Angelino, dearest Gemini, you’ll be utterly charmed by Michelle Morgan’s Sundance comedy It Happened in L.A. (Nov. 3), which follows a handful of thirtysomethings trying to take control — or at least make sense — of their love and sex lives in the City of Angels. Witty, observant, attractive, and maybe just a little bit neurotic, you’ll see yourself reflected in every frame.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22)

You’ll be going home for Thanksgiving this year, Cancer — to the moon, that is. Artemis (Nov. 14), Andy Weir’s follow-up to his wildly popular debut novel The Martian, takes place a few decades into the future on the surface of your own ruling celestial body. Already snapped up by 20th Century Fox for the big screen (with Phil Lord and Chris Miller on board to direct), Weir’s imaginative lunar heist will be as much of a thrill for you as it is a homecoming, sweet Moonchild.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)

You’ll heat things up this November with a new project from a fellow fire sign, lovely Leo. Sagittarius (and Marvel badass) Krysten Ritter will release her debut novel Bonfire (Nov. 7), a psychological thriller about a lawyer who goes back to her hometown to investigate a local company only to discover a dark truth about the place she grew up. The prologue — from which you can read an excerpt here — begins with a flashback to the narrator’s high school years, when something strange happened to a clique of popular girls. “Kaycee walked in front of her friends, like an alpha wolf leading the pack,” she describes one of them. “She was the kind of person you couldn’t help but watch.” Now does that teenage queen bee sound like a Leo or what?!

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

It’s easy for anyone to start feeling a little tense with the holidays approaching, so when you’re already fundamentally uptight — and don’t pretend you aren’t — it’s, um, really easy. But hey, we know there’s more to you than that! This month, you’ll get in touch with your romantic side by listening to Katharine McPhee’s I Fall in Love Too Easily (Nov. 17), filled with new renditions of jazz standards like “Night and Day,” which the former American Idol runner-up released as the album’s first single in October. If McPhee’s sultry take on classic love songs can’t help you unwind, darling Virgo, then we’re afraid nothing can.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

As if it weren’t painful enough that your birthday’s over, now it’s time to suffer the indignity of Scorpio season. Poor Libra! But if anyone can honor the time of the scorpion while simultaneously staying true to their own elegant nature, it’s you. Janet Fitch’s The Revolution of Marina M., an epic tale of one young woman’s story amid the drama and tragedy of the Russian Revolution, is just the thing to keep you both personally inspired and seasonally appropriate. And best of all? This 800-page tome should last you until somewhat more polite Sagittarius takes over.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

You know a thing or two about reinventing yourself, Scorpio. You also know a thing or two about power, about fury, and about pop singles that are really just thinly veiled diatribes against your wildly famous arch-nemeses. When you first heard “Look What You Made Me Do,” you recognized a kindred spirit in Taylor Swift that you had no idea you could ever find in a Sagittarius, much less the one responsible for “Shake It Off.” Come Nov. 10, you will listen to Reputation with great interest, if only to see if the old Taylor is really dead — and because “I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams” is probably something you’ve written in lipstick on someone’s bathroom mirror.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You’re always on board for a new Spike Lee joint, Sagittarius, and this November brings a new old one in the form of She’s Gotta Have It (Nov. 23), a Netflix series based on that sensitive Pisces’ 1986 debut feature. It will take you no time to all to binge the whole series, which stars DeWanda Wise as Nola, a thoroughly modern young woman dating three different men. After powering through all 10 episodes, you won’t know whether to call a friend to philosophize about the questions Lee raises about contemporary romance or to call a more-than-friend to celebrate the modern sexual freedom the series depicts. Up to you! Either way, happy almost-birthday, darling archer. See you in December.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 21 to Jan. 19)

You will no doubt be as shocked as we were to learn that Morrissey is a Gemini and not, in fact, a Capricorn, despite his talent for composing sad Eeyoreish lyrics. (We were considerably less shocked to learn that, while there is no record of an astrological affiliation for Eeyore himself, A.A. Milne did indeed share your sign, and we can only infer that he channeled all of his Capricorn tendencies into that character. Unsure how Tigger came to be. But let’s not get off-topic!) Flighty air sign though he may be, the English singer is back this month with his 11th solo studio album, Low in High School (Nov. 17), and you will take genuine delight in listening to it while making lists of your problems on a dreary November day. Have fun!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

The movie that will engage every part of your mind and soul this month comes from fellow Aquarian Dee Rees, whose epic period drama Mudbound — which has steadily collected Oscar buzz since debuting at Sundance in January — will have you Netflix-bound come Nov. 17. You will be disturbed by the contemporary resonance of the 1940s-set drama as much as you will be floored by the narrative complexity of Rees’ ambitious approach to depicting it; you will be touched by the humanity of the film’s best characters, sweet water-bearer, as profoundly as you will be devastated by the cruelty displayed by the others.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

It will be a throwback Thanksgiving for you this year, Pisces, as you go on a TV binge with some familiar Friends. Every year for 10 seasons, the sitcom delivered a Thanksgiving episode in which the gang celebrated the fourth Thursday in November no matter what — regardless of Ross and Rachel’s relationship status, or if the Gellers were settling old scores on the football field, or if Monica happened to have a turkey stuck on her head. We know the holidays can make you emotional (like, even moreso than usual). But they’ll be there for you.