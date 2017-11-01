Actor Roberto Cavazos recalls 'unpleasant encounters' with Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey‘s alleged unwanted sexual advances toward young male actors was “common” practice during his 12-year-run as artistic director at The Old Vic Theatre, actor Roberto Cavazos claimed Tuesday while recounting his own alleged experience fending off Spacey.

“I myself had a couple of unpleasant encounters with Spacey that were on the edge of being considered assault,” the 35-year-old actor, who performed in several productions at the acclaimed London theatre, wrote in Spanish on his Facebook page. “In fact, if I was a woman, I probably wouldn’t have doubted in identifying them as such, but I guess the lack of a direct or aggressive action led me to justify the incident as ‘one of those things.’ ”

“There are many of us who have a ‘Kevin Spacey story,’ ” Cavazos continued. “It seems like you only needed to be a man under 30 for him to feel free to touch us. It was so common that it turned into a (very bad) joke amongst us.”

A representative for Spacey, 58, told PEOPLE he had no comment.

Cavazos went on to describe the way Spacey allegedly routinely approached young male actors.

“I can’t recall how many people told me the same story: Spacey would ask them to meet to ‘talk about their career.’ When they got to the theater, he had a beautifully lit picnic ready on stage with champagne,” Cavazos wrote. “Each story varies in how far the picnic went, but the pattern was the same. It was more common to find Spacey at the bar of his theater, cornering whoever caught his attention.”

“That’s what happened to me the second encounter,” Cavazos added. “I never let anything happen, but know of a few who were too scared to stop him.”

A spokeswoman for the Old Vic theater in London — of which Spacey was the artistic director from 2003-15 — said in a statement obtained by the Evening Standard that there were “no complaints made against him” during Spacey’s tenure and that “no complaints have been made since he left.”

The Old Vic has since asked employees to come forward if they experienced something at the theater they felt they could not discuss at the time. “We want our employees to feel confident, valued and proud to be part of The Old Vic family. Any behaviour we become aware of which contravenes these goals will not be tolerated,” they said in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

Cavazos’ claims followed those of Star Trek star Anthony Rapp, 46, who in a report to Buzzfeed News on Sunday claimed that Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances toward him at a private party in New York City in 1986. Spacey was 26 at the time, and Rapp was 14.

“I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out, to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me,” Rapp said in a statement to PEOPLE.

As a response to the report, Spacey issued a statement on Twitter saying he didn’t remember Rapp’s alleged incident and apologizing for “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” He also publicly came out as gay in the statement.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the number [of accusations] end up similar to Weinstein,” Cavazos said in his Facebook post — referring to the upwards of 50 women who have come forward in recent weeks with their own accusations of sexual harassment and assault against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. (A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”)

“This kind of predator can only continue acting as long as we allow it,” Cavazos said. “By not doing or saying anything about it, we are also accomplices. … If we are witnesses, let’s confront. If we are friends, let’s listen. If we are participants, let’s give up.”

On Monday, Victoria Featherstone, artistic director of London’s Royal Court Theater, said there were “concerns” about Spacey during his time at the Old Vic in an interview on Radio 4.

Asked if she was aware of any egregious conduct by the actor, Featherstone said, “I think that many people in the theater and in the creative industries have been aware of many stories of many people over a lot of years, and Kevin Spacey would be one of the people that people have had concerns about, yes.”

High-profile gay actors including Wanda Sykes and Billy Eichner have criticized the Oscar-winning actor for coming out as gay in his apology statement to “deflect” from Rappy’s allegation.

On Monday, the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced that it will not present Spacey with its 2017 International Emmy Founders Award on Nov. 20. The Academy had announced the award in June, saying that the Oscar winner and House of Cards actor is “an individual who crosses cultural boundaries to touch humanity.”

Netflix has also shut down production on Spacey’s hit show House of Cards indefinitely, after announcing that its upcoming sixth season will also be its final.