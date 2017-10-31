Josh Groban was 'shaking' after hearing gunshots near terror attack in Manhattan

An act of terror left eight people dead and more injured after a man in a pickup truck drove into a bike path in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday. Josh Groban was among those in the area at the time of the attack, which left him “shaking.”

The singer shared his account on Twitter, first revealing that he “heard gun shots and ran with my dog,” before following up by writing, “Was half a block from me, didn’t see it but heard 8-10 quick rounds fired off.” The driver — who a law enforcement official said had two imitation firearms — was shot by police before being taken into custody, the Associated Press reported.

“I’m shaking,” Groban’s thread continued. “That’s the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block away 10 min before shooting.”

Upon learning the news of casualties, he added: “Devastated for the victims and their families tonight & inspired by the spirit of this city. Sirens and trick or treaters everywhere.”

Groban also praised first responders, writing of a video capturing their swift response, “Once I got far enough away I took this video of the quick response from our amazing NYPD and NYFD.”

See more celebrity reactions below.

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

My thoughts are with the victims of today’s horrific attack in Manhattan and their loved ones. https://t.co/1zCNc5PiTK — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 31, 2017

Unfolding tragedy in Manhattan today is awful, sad and unsettling. My love and strength to all my fellow New Yorkers. — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) October 31, 2017

F*ck this truck-driving monster. Let him fade away. Don’t bother with his name, only the names of his victims. I love New York City. — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) October 31, 2017

New York. My heart is with you always and forever. Devastating news. My soul and heart is with the victims and there loved ones x horrific — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) October 31, 2017

I am shocked hearing about what's going on in Manhattan right now. I don't honestly even know what to say. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) October 31, 2017

Oh God. Just read about NYC attack. I can’t stomach this non-stop senseless hatred and violence. So sad for the city and all those affected. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 31, 2017

That's my high school in the picture. This is sad and horrifying. Sending love to everyone there. https://t.co/DWvZy5AdS1 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 31, 2017

Watching what's happening in NYC and am nauseated. Sending love — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) October 31, 2017

God bless you New York. You are a strong, vibrant, multicultural city and nothing will ever bring you down! My heart is with you! — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) October 31, 2017