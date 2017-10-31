Betsy DeVos dressed up as Ms. Frizzle — and people aren't happy about it

Halloween is the day when everyone pretends to be someone or something they’re not, including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who chose to dress up as the iconic Ms. Frizzle, the eclectic and quirky teacher from The Magic School Bus. Given her role as the nation’s top education official, the costume should have been a total success — but DeVos’ choice backfired.

People, including public officials, on Twitter are criticizing DeVos because Ms. Frizzle was a champion of education. Her magical trips schooled a whole generation, teaching kids about animals, the body, and space. DeVos, on the other hand, has rolled back educational and protection programs for students nationwide, sprouting negative reactions to her costume all over social media.

“Unlike @BetsyDeVos, Ms. Frizzle supported science in the classroom and actually had a background in education,” tweeted Rep. Mark Pocan in response to the costume.

“The difference is Ms. Frizzle saw the value in quality public education,” congressman Tim Ryan tweeted.

Read ahead for more reactions to DeVos’ costume.

Unlike @BetsyDeVos, Ms. Frizzle supported science in the classroom and actually had a background in education https://t.co/aiMcvuICTC — Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) October 31, 2017

The difference is Ms. Frizzle saw the value in quality public education. https://t.co/28MPS5luG1 — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) October 31, 2017

Betsy DeVos how dare you besmirch the good name and honor of Ms. Frizzle!!! pic.twitter.com/yN57Vb1DnB — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) October 31, 2017

Betsy DeVos dressing up as Ms. Frizzle is the most disrespectful thing I've ever seen. Someone snatch her wig, she doesn't deserve it. pic.twitter.com/8Dc6HJrJli — Lydia Hazel (@HazelLydia) October 31, 2017

Who can forget the magical episode where Ms Frizzle told them all their programs were being shut down? https://t.co/g03nRLS9F4 — Matt Largo (@strontiumlulaby) October 30, 2017