Bryan Cranston is the man who doesn’t want President Trump to fail.

The Emmy-winning actor has previously said that he would move to Canada if Trump won the election, but later expressed hope that Trump would do an “exceptionally good job” in the Oval Office. Now he’s opening up about why he’s rooting for Trump to succeed, while also sharing a stern message for those who aren’t.

“President Trump is not the person who I wanted to be in that office, and I’ve been very open about that,” Cranston told the Hollywood Reporter in a new interview. “That being said, he is the president. If he fails, the country is in jeopardy. It would be egotistical for anyone to say, ‘I hope he fails.’ To that person I would say, ‘F— you.’ Why would you want that? So you can be right?”

He continued, “I don’t want him to fail. I want him to succeed. I do. I honestly do. … And if you’ve got a good idea that helps the country, oh man, I’m gonna support you. I don’t care if you’re a Republican and I’m a Democrat or whatever, I don’t care. A good idea’s a good idea. Let’s do that. We’ve got to get away from this idea that our country is political football and someone with a different opinion is the enemy. Assume they love this country as much as you do, and there’s always room for improvement. How can we make it better?”

Last summer, the Breaking Bad alum appeared on Today, showcasing his Trump impression and saying, “I’d like to play Donald Trump at some point. He’s huge. He’s this Shakespearean character, this serio-tragic-comedic character. Who wouldn’t want to take a bite out of that?”

Also discussed in his interview with THR is Cranston’s latest project, Last Flag Flying (opening Friday), which he considers an anti-war movie. The Richard Linklater-directed film stars Cranston, Steve Carell, and Laurence Fishburne as three former Marines who reunite when one’s son is killed in action in the Iraq war.

“I think we should all be anti-war, I think that should be our knee-jerk reaction,” Cranston said. “Diplomatic means to the very end should be explored, and war should be the absolute last option. And with Afghanistan and Iraq and now Syria, and it’s like, oh my God, when is it going to end? But what I think is wrong is the logic that if you’re against the war, then you’re against the troops. They’re not mutually exclusive. You can separate that.”