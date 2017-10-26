Six weeks after former Fox News host Eric Bolling‘s only child, 19-year-old Eric Chase Bolling, was found dead on Sept. 9, his cause of death has been announced.

“Just received some tragic news from Coroner in Colorado. Eric Chase’s passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids 1,” the mourning father, 54, revealed on Twitter Thursday.

The Boulder County Coroner’s report, obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, lists the cause of death as “mixed drug intoxication” and ruled it as an accident.

“Adrienne and I thank you for your continued prayers and support. We must fight against this national epidemic, too many innocent victims,” Bolling wrote in a follow-up tweet along with a photo of his son, who was studying economics at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

On the day of his son’s death, Bolling tweeted: “Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period.”

The sad news came hours after news broke that Bolling, who anchored Fox News’ Cashin’ In. and also co-hosted Fox News Specialists and The Five, had been removed from his job at Fox News following allegations that he harassed colleagues.

Also on Thursday, President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency. Trump called for “really tough, really big, really great advertising” to “teach young people not to take drugs,” according to the New York Times.

Since 2000, the number of deaths from opioids — which includes painkillers and heroin — in the U.S. has risen more than 137 percent, according to TIME.

Bolling’s friends and former Fox News co-workers expressed their condolences on social media Thursday.

So sorry brother for your awful loss. warm regards to your family from me and mine — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 26, 2017

I'm heartbroken. I'm so sorry for your loss. What a beautiful kid, and amazing family. Love you all 🙏🏽💋 — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) October 26, 2017

I’m so sorry @ericbolling you will be in our prayers. — Ben Ferguson (@benfergusonshow) October 26, 2017

Earlier this week, former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly apologized to Bolling in a tweet after he implied in a recent interview that Bolling’s son’s death was a suicide: “Apologies to Eric Bolling and prayers for him and his family. The message I tried to send was that allegations harm kids. Nothing more.”

