Lady Gaga and Joe Biden team up again to raise awareness about sexual assault

Lady Gaga and former Vice President Joe Biden are teaming up again to help fight sexual assault, this time with a call to action on social media.

“We want to make it real clear: it’s on us,” said Biden, “It’s on everyone to intervene, to stop abuse when they see it and when they hear about it.”

Though sexual assault and other forms of sexual violence are nothing new, the topic has been making numerous headlines in recently weeks following the widespread allegations of sexual assault, harassment, or rape against Harvey Weinstein. (Through his lawyer, Weinstein has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.) Since the accusations began, the Twitter campaign #MeToo has been revived, prompting thousands of women (and men) to share their own experiences. Gaga included.

“A message from me & my buddy Vice President @JoeBiden @ItsOnUs to stop sexual assault,” captions the singer and sexual assault survivor in the duo’s video, seen below. “Go to ItsOnUs.org #ItsOnUs to help.”

“I am a sexual assault survivor and I know the effects, the aftermath, the trauma: psychological, physical, mental,” admits the “Til It Happens To You” singer to the camera. “It can be terrifying waking up every day feeling unsafe in your own body.”

In April, Biden penned an essay for Cosmopolitan where he reflected on how the fight against sexual assault has changed since he first wrote the Violence Against Women Act, writing: “Twenty years ago, I felt like a lone voice as a man speaking out about violence against women. Today, thousands of people have signed the pledge to stop sexual assault, and young women and men are leading the way. We can’t give up this fight, not when we’ve come so far.”

Visit ItsOnUs.org for more information and watch the video above.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of sexual violence, visit the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website or RAINN‘s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline online or by calling them at 1-800-656-4673.