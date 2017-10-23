Mom star Jaime Pressly gives birth to twin boys

Jaime Pressly’s little guys have arrived!

The Mom star gave birth to twin boys Leo and Lenon on Monday, Oct. 16, she shared on Instagram alongside a photo of her newborn sons dressed in matching striped sleep sacks.

“They’re here! Introducing our new additions, Leo and Lenon, born October 16th. #DoubleTrouble,” Pressly, 40, captioned the post.

The boys are the first children the actress and longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi have together. Pressly is also mom to 10-year-old son Dezi James from a previous relationship.

The former My Name Is Earl star confirmed she was expecting twin boys exclusively to PEOPLE in June, saying she and Hijazi were “completely shocked” considering twins don’t run in their families.

“This wasn’t IVF or anything like that. It was just a shock, and I’m like, ‘Doctor, that’s impossible!’ ” she said, sharing that the couple had been trying “for quite a while” to conceive.

“I’ve always wanted three kids and the older I’m getting, I’m like, ‘Okay, maybe just one more would be nice,’ ” Pressly added. “I was getting a little sad, but it was like, ‘We’ll give you two in one. You don’t have to do another pregnancy.’ ”

Pressly told PEOPLE in late September that she was feeling “very pregnant,” admitting that expecting a decade after her first time is “really night and day” in comparison.

“There’s a lot more discomfort than there was with one,” said the star. “I’ve had a fairly easy pregnancy considering so many women go through so much worse, so I’ve been very, very lucky.”

Another difference? Her sugar cravings! “I’m not a sweet-tooth person, I’m a savory, and I’ve really been craving sweets, which is unusual for me,” explained Pressly, joking about her planned “Krispy Kreme run” for later that day.

This article originally appeared on People.com