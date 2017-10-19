See how Game of Thrones, Shameless, Law & Order: SVU, and celebs celebrated Spirit Day

Thursday is GLAAD’s Spirit Day, and Hollywood is coming out in full force to express support for the LGBTQ community.

Spirit Day is the largest, most visible anti-bullying campaign in the world. By wearing purple, individuals can show support and take a stand against bullies and inequality. It’s a day to express solidarity with the LGBTQ community, particularly those youth who are at high risk for bullying and harassment.

“With hate crimes on the rise, discriminatory legislation popping up around the country, and an administration that is actively working against the LGBTQ community, Spirit Day is needed now more than ever,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “LGBTQ youth already experience disproportionate rates of bullying, and the current social and political climate only adds to that. But when people ‘go purple’ and take a stand on Spirit Day, it sends a resounding message to LGBTQ youth that they are loved and valued.”

Celebrities who “went purple” for Spirit Day ranged from outspoken members of the LGBTQ community like Laverne Cox and Ellen DeGeneres to entire casts and crews of shows and movies like Will and Grace and Nicole Kidman with the cast of the upcoming film Boy Erased. Organizations like the NBA and MLB expressed their support, while Celine Dion went so far as to record a special version of “Purple Rain” in French and English to share on her Facebook page. From Westworld to Westeros to Riverdale, the purple spirit was in no short supply.

See below for a sampling of Spirit Day posts.

Join me and go purple 💜 and take a stand against bullying for #SpiritDay. Stand up for LGBT youth and #ChooseKindn… https://t.co/nCACR9VgTb pic.twitter.com/Jxxn387j8R — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 19, 2017

Join me in going purple for #SpiritDay to support LGBTQ youth. Go purple here:https://t.co/v0oj4QQlQl pic.twitter.com/IY9jvJYElE — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) October 19, 2017

On #SpiritDay we stand against bullying and show support for LGBTQ youth. Go purple now and join in 💜 https://t.co/0xDBzobOmG – Team Sia pic.twitter.com/WDJr2KKJfG — sia (@Sia) October 19, 2017

I support LGBTQ youth & I'm against bullying! Join me & Dutch in wearing purple today. #spiritday Learn more: https://t.co/1eBkvfooYT @glaad pic.twitter.com/FCN5EVKSp0 — Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) October 19, 2017

No one should ever be bullied for being who they are. Today @kellyripa and I are going purple to support LGBTQ youth and stand against bullying! Let’s spread kindness today and every day #spiritday A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on Oct 19, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Join me and go purple NOW to take a stand against bullying for #SpiritDay. Let’s stand up for LGBTQ youth 💜 https://t.co/f3bLlBwTGq @glaad pic.twitter.com/iwN6XkYPXN — Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) October 19, 2017

On this #SpiritDay, go purple now to take a stand against bullying and support LGBTQ youth! https://t.co/4IWzjhl4kZ pic.twitter.com/S3m92WYCTS — Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) October 19, 2017

I am proud to take part in #SpiritDay by wearing purple in a stand against bullying and to show my support for LGBT youth pic.twitter.com/reBoS3NPMn — Steve Howey (@stevehowey) October 19, 2017

Going purple today to take a stand against bullying and support LGBTQ youth for #SpiritDay @GLAAD💜 https://t.co/MubG2EmbqA pic.twitter.com/DpVxKz6QWY — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 19, 2017

💜 Happy #SpiritDay from all of us @apartfromfilm! 💜 Pledge your support for LGBT youth & stand up vs bullying NOW! https://t.co/xbXfm3qj4K pic.twitter.com/0kvDjznymo — ApartFromEverything (@apartfromfilm) October 19, 2017

Today is #SpiritDay 💜 Join the pack and go purple now if you’re against bullying! https://t.co/h7ywZYS3fj pic.twitter.com/SJtL1LJmuC — TEEN WOLF (@MTVteenwolf) October 19, 2017

"We're all in this together." Take a stand against bullying with @GLAAD and #SVU for #SpiritDay. https://t.co/QeoZvAU0hA — Law and Order: SVU (@nbcsvu) October 19, 2017

No one should be ashamed to be who they are and love who they love. #SpiritDay pic.twitter.com/03YuV51ECW — Shameless (@SHO_Shameless) October 19, 2017

#NewProfilePic #SpiritDay is Oct. 19 – Go purple now to take a stand against bullying and support LGBTQ youth! https://t.co/V9yCC6D4hJ pic.twitter.com/xYFHnjaMgi — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) October 19, 2017