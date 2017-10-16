Carrie Fisher used a cow tongue to threaten a producer who sexually harassed her friend

As Princess Leia, Carrie Fisher took down her own serial harasser and disgusting slug, Jabba the Hutt, with a well-placed chain, and it seems Fisher wasn’t afraid to take down sexual predators in real life either.

Fisher’s longtime friend, writer Heather Ross, called into Tucson radio station 94.9 MixFM last week to discuss the mounting allegations surrounding producer Harvey Weinstein. She revealed that she had been harassed by another Oscar-winning producer, and Fisher had a strong and powerful reaction to Ross’ story.

U can only warn people what u know. #CarrieFisher stood up 4 me back in 2000 here is my interview with @mixfmtucson https://t.co/EgWe4qz8G6 — Heather Robinson (@ErrorOfMyWeighs) October 14, 2017

First, Ross recounted how the unnamed producer picked her up for what she believed to be a business dinner and promptly pulled the car over to hold her down against the car seat and harass her. She got herself out of the situation quickly, but was unsure of what to do about it — though she did tell her story to family and friends, including Carrie Fisher.

Fisher then decided to take matters into her own hands and stand up for her friend. “About two weeks later, [Fisher] sent me a message online and she said, ‘I just saw (blank) at Sony Studios. I knew he would probably be there, so I went to his office and personally delivered a Tiffany box wrapped with a white bow,” explained Ross. “I asked her what was inside and she said, ‘It was a cow tongue from Jerry’s Famous Deli in Westwood with a note that said, ‘If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box!’”

That’s right — Carrie Fisher, galactic princess and general, hand-delivered a cow tongue to a powerful Hollywood producer, threatening him with further damage to his own person if his predatory behavior continued. Listen to Ross’ full version of the situation in her tweet above.