Anne Frank Halloween costume removed from online retailer

There are a lot of terrible Halloween costumes out there. Sexy Border Control agent. Hobo. O.J. Simpson. A race that isn’t yours.

And, in that grand tradition, online retailer HalloweenCostumes.com featured “Anne Frank costume for girls,” a costume that included a beret, brown satchel bag, and a blue dress pinned with a destination tag. “We can always learn from the struggles of history!” the website’s copy began, with an eerily gleeful exclamation point. “Now, your child can play the role of a World War II hero with this girls World War II costume.”

Yeah this seems super uncool. You seen this @carlosgeADL ? pic.twitter.com/uhKS3g9b2J — Jerod MacDonald-Evoy (@JerodMacEvoy) October 15, 2017

The Twitterverse noticed the costume and pointed out that a child who hid for years in an attic to avoid systemic genocide before eventually perishing along with most of her family in a death camp might not be the best choice for Halloween look.

“Thank you for reaching out. We sell costumes not only for Halloween, but for many uses outside of the Halloween season, such as school projects and plays,” a PR spokesperson for HalloweenCostumes.com wrote in a note on his iPhone that he screen-shotted and posted to Twitter. “We offer several types of historically accurate costumes – from prominent figures to political figures, to television characters.”

The costume has since been removed from the website, but if you’re still in the market to be a terrible person, the site still offers a “Chinese Gentleman” yellow-face costume, and a “Snake Charmer” outfit where you get the double whammy of pretending to be a different race and having a giant fake snake that’s supposed to be your penis coming out of your pants to make everyone uncomfortable all night. Unfortunately, their Mexican stereotype costume is already out of stock.