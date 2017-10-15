Sophie Turner may be wrapping up her time on Game of Thrones within the next year, but one piece of her next chapter just became quite clear: She’s getting married.

The actress, who plays Sansa Stark on the hit HBO series, agreed to wed to pop star Joe Jonas, the singer revealed on Instagram. “She said yes,” he wrote alongside an elegant image of both of their hands, hers clad in a stunning pear-shaped diamond engagement ring, with Turner tagged in the photo.

Turner, 21, also shared the image, writing, “I said yes.

She said yes. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Turner and Jonas, 28, have been dating since at least December 2016.

In July, the actress told Marie Claire she was “very happy” in her relationship with the DNCE frontman and opened up about the difficulties of being in such a public relationship.

“You do feel like you’re living in a fishbowl,” she said. “It’s frustrating [that] it’s the most mundane things that make the news — how boring!”

There’s nothing “boring” about this news, though.

Among the first to offer felicitations to the happy couple was brother Nick Jonas, who tweeted, “Congratulations to my brother… and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much.”

Ahh! Congratulations to my brother… and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much. @joejonas @SophieT pic.twitter.com/H3ZS3v38xW — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 15, 2017