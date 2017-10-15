First Amendment advocate Larry Flynt is offering up to $10 million for any information “leading to the impeachment and removal from office of Donald J. Trump.”

The publisher and founder of Hustler magazine made the announcement Sunday via a full-page advertisement in the Washington Post detailing the offer. The Post ad lays out why Flynt and Hustler are launching such a substantial campaign, listing threats President Trump poses to the country and the type of information they are looking for.

“Buried in Trump’s top-secret tax returns or in other records from his far-flung investments there may be a smoking gun,” the ad written by Flynt reads. “Did he make some financial quid pro quo with the Russians? Has the business of the United States been compromised to protect the business of the Trump empire? We need to flush everything out into the open.”

So I decided to do this…let's see what happens. pic.twitter.com/Xpy4qrwHU7 — Larry Flynt (@ImLarryFlynt) October 15, 2017

Have dirt that could impeach President Trump? Hustler publisher Larry Flynt says he'll pay you $10 million. https://t.co/JyYFCoelDb — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 14, 2017

This is not the first time Flynt has made such a request to expose politicians. He previously sought dirt on lawmakers in 1998 and 2007, and the former attempt reportedly played a role in the undoing of Republican Congressman Bob Livingston, then in line to be speaker of the House.

Flynt’s announcement Sunday quickly captured the attention of Trump’s inner circle. Donald Trump Jr. tweeted shortly after its posting, “I love the smell of desperation in the morning… it smells like victory!”