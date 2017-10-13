Since the Harvey Weinstein allegations came to light last week, dozens of women and men have come forward to share their own experiences with sexual harassment, specifically involving men in power, and Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart is the latest.

In a Tumblr post on Friday, Reinhart described a harrowing experience with an older co-worker (she chose not to name him) who she says tried to force himself on her and left her feeling “completely violated.”

“I’m not comfortable giving specific details about the situation because I don’t feel it’s necessary. All that matters is that he tried to force himself on me when we were on a date,” wrote Reinhart. “I had to stop him and say, ‘No, I don’t want that,’ and ‘I can’t do that.’ I physically walked away from the situation before it could get any worse. I remember feeling like this was a scene right out of a horror movie.”

Reinhart goes on to talk about how when the man was taking her home she realized that he was instead driving to his apartment despite her insisting he take her home, adding that she knew “something bad was going to happen” to her if she went there.

“This guy proceeded to tell me that it was my fault for leading him on. Saying that ‘I seemed like a sexual girl and that I’d be down for it,'” Reinhart wrote.

Reinhart attributes her silence on the matter to the amount of power her harasser had on the set where she was working, fearing no one would believe her if she spoke out — a very common theme among those who’ve experienced similar attacks.

“I stand with them. I believe them. I believe in standing up for yourself as a woman and coming forward about sexual harassment,” she concluded.

You can read Reinhart’s entire post on Tumblr.