In the wake of Rose McGowan’s temporary suspension from Twitter, many women — including some celebrities — decided to join the #WomenBoycottTwitter protest on Friday in support of victims of sexual assault who have been silenced in the past. However, this noble effort has already received some backlash from other women.
Some, like Sherlock‘s Amanda Abbington and comic book artist Kate Leth, questioned if responding to silence with more silence was the right approach, and many women of color also pointed out how they rarely receive the same kind of solidarity like this when they face online harassment. For example: Early Friday morning, director Ava DuVernay tweeted, “Calling white women allies to recognize conflict of #WomenBoycottTwitter for women of color who haven’t received support on similar issues.”
So, in response to #WomenBoycottTwitter, two hashtags have started making the rounds Friday, both aimed at lifting the voices of women, of color or not, that have been silenced for too long: #AmplifyWomen and #WOCAffirmation. The Daily Show co-creator Lizz Winstead, director Lexi Alexander, and #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign were among the ones using the hashtags.