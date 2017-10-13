In the wake of Rose McGowan’s temporary suspension from Twitter, many women — including some celebrities — decided to join the #WomenBoycottTwitter protest on Friday in support of victims of sexual assault who have been silenced in the past. However, this noble effort has already received some backlash from other women.

Some, like Sherlock‘s Amanda Abbington and comic book artist Kate Leth, questioned if responding to silence with more silence was the right approach, and many women of color also pointed out how they rarely receive the same kind of solidarity like this when they face online harassment. For example: Early Friday morning, director Ava DuVernay tweeted, “Calling white women allies to recognize conflict of #WomenBoycottTwitter for women of color who haven’t received support on similar issues.”

Instead of #womenboycottwitter why don't we bombard twitter. Give it hell. Get all up in it's face. Make some noise. Be brave. Fuck shit up. — amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) October 13, 2017

I understand the idea behind #WomenBoycottTwitter but I don’t personally agree that silence is the right protest to being silenced. — Kate✨Queen of Ghosts (@kateleth) October 13, 2017

Calling white women allies to recognize conflict of #WomenBoycottTwitter for women of color who haven't received support on similar issues. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 13, 2017

Now people want to boycott twitter? Always interesting where and for whom people draw the line. — roxane gay (@rgay) October 13, 2017

So, in response to #WomenBoycottTwitter, two hashtags have started making the rounds Friday, both aimed at lifting the voices of women, of color or not, that have been silenced for too long: #AmplifyWomen and #WOCAffirmation. The Daily Show co-creator Lizz Winstead, director Lexi Alexander, and #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign were among the ones using the hashtags.

I ain't silencing myself to be heard. Nope. I will only share and RT women on that day but I am not staying quiet. #amplifyWomen — Lizz Halloweenstead (@lizzwinstead) October 13, 2017

We are affirming WOC today. Let’s affirm YOU. Write a tweet celebrating who YOU are using #WOCAffirmation (don’t need to tag me). I’ll RT. — April (@ReignOfApril) October 13, 2017

For my own #WOCAffirmation I'll continue this thread of tweets about my Palestine https://t.co/DWF7crTNij — Lexi Alexander ‎ (@Lexialex) October 13, 2017

If you decide to boycott today that's your prerogative, but I'm going to use today to #AmplifyWomen. — 10 Carlyfield Lane (@carlylane) October 13, 2017

WOC are silenced regularly. Its happened to me. It happens to others. That has to be recognized. #WOCAffirmation — Tanzina Vega (@tanzinavega) October 13, 2017

Here for this thread + #WOCAffirmation all day :⚡️ “Black Women Feature Film Directors” by @MatthewACherryhttps://t.co/g9HFMnLbDr — Haley Webb (@thehaleywebb) October 13, 2017

WOC work hard, volunteering (even when we can't afford to) for causes not for our resumes, but bc its our lives at stake. #WOCAffirmation — ❄️Ellen Oh❄️ (@ElloEllenOh) October 13, 2017

I write about war and slay trolls. #WOCAffirmation — Sulome Anderson (@SulomeAnderson) October 13, 2017

If you want to amplify women’s voices today, #WOCAffirmation is a good place to start. — Fear the Ghoulsman😱 (@Jennifer_deG) October 13, 2017

#WOCAffirmation Because I've worked damn hard to get this far in my art and writing. pic.twitter.com/XsM0BpiQoH — Sarah M. (@killianfantasy) October 13, 2017

I'm a WOC editor for @Essence, where Black women will always come first. Like @issa said "I'm rooting for everybody Black" #WOCAffirmation — Cori Murray (@corimurray) October 13, 2017

So let's do this. You know who's first on my list of #WoCAffirmation? The brilliant and talented @Ava DuVernay pic.twitter.com/xWuSWVXKAl — ReBecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) October 13, 2017

Often at the frontlines at the battle for equality and always overlooked. I celebrate & appreciate you all! #WOCAffirmation pic.twitter.com/cMOEoHKFKi — MaryAnn A. (@callmeminxiemay) October 13, 2017

I love #WOCAffirmation as a response to #WomenBoycottTwitter. It's way more positive than just criticizing those who chose to boycott today. — Vanessa Clark (@FoxxyGlamKitty) October 13, 2017

I respect anyone boycotting Twitter today, but I'll be here #AmplifyWomen ❤️ — Lauren Gallaway ✨ (@LaurenGallaway) October 13, 2017