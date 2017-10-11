Harvey Weinstein says he's 'profoundly devastated' in new interview

Harvey Weinstein said he’s “devastated” as allegations of sexual misconduct continue to mount against him, according to a new interview.

Less than a week after a New York Times exposé detailed “decades” of Weinstein’s alleged inappropriate behavior toward women, the movie mogul’s wife, Georgina Chapman, announced Tuesday that she has “chosen to leave” him. Shortly after the news broke, Weinstein talked with Page Six.

“I am profoundly devastated. I have lost my wife and kids, whom I love more than anything else,” he told Emily Smith. “I fully support her decision. I didn’t stand in Georgina’s way when we discussed a separation, I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. I know she has to do what is best for the children, for herself and her business, she employs 130 people. I don’t want her or my children to be hurt any more than they already have. I truly love Georgina, and I hope one day we can reconcile, although right now I don’t know if that could possibly happen.”

Smith described Weinstein as “depressed,” “angry,” “shell-shocked,” and “defiant,” adding that’s he “heartbroken” about the lack of support he’s gotten from his friends in Hollywood and politics.

On Tuesday, a New Yorker article included more allegations against the Weinstein Co. co-founder, who was fired Sunday, including sexual assault claims made by actress Asia Argento. Heather Graham, Cara Delevingne, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Mira Sorvino are among the other actresses who have come forward in recent days to share their claims of Weinstein’s misconduct.

In a statement to the New Yorker, a representative for Weinstein denied the allegations presented in the new story.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” the statement read. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”